LIFE360 LAUNCHES LANDING NOTIFICATIONS, A NEW IN-APP FEATURE THAT ALLOWS MEMBERS TO RECEIVE AIR TRAVEL UPDATES

"As we introduce Landing Notifications, our aim remains consistent: to elevate the experience for our valued members," stated Chris Hulls, Founder and CEO of Life360. "We are committed to equipping our members with tools that streamline their daily lives. We recognize the significance of travel within our community, and thus, Landing Notifications embodies our dedication to keeping our members seamlessly connected with their loved ones."

Landing Notifications on the Life360 app provide a real-time alternative to relying on potentially inaccurate or slow flight tracking apps or websites or waiting for updates from the traveler via call or text, offering added peace of mind to friends and family. Details like specific flight numbers or airlines are not required, and the app efficiently monitors both domestic and international flights worldwide. Utilizing phone sensors like location, altitude, and speed, Life360's flight detection algorithm accurately identifies takeoff and landing times, even in airplane mode. Upon connecting to a network post-landing, Circle members are promptly notified without any action required from the traveler. Landing Notifications are automatically enabled for all Life360 members using the latest app version, accessible via the Flight Detection toggle in the settings. Users also have the flexibility to disable these notifications as needed, such as when planning a surprise trip for a loved one.

Additionally, Landing Notifications will introduce a new movement status on the Life360 map by incorporating a plane icon for the first time. This feature enables users to track when a member of their Circle is in flight. Movement icons appear when a Circle member travels at a certain speed, providing invaluable real-time insights into loved ones' activities. Whether members are walking, running, biking, driving, or flying, these intuitive icons overlay map pins, allowing members to stay informed and connected. With just a tap, members can access Focus Mode to get detailed insights into the current speed and location of their Circle.

Used by over 66 million people worldwide, Life360 empowers members to effortlessly share their real-time location and movements with their trusted inner circle. Beyond location-sharing and Landing Notifications, the Life360 app offers a comprehensive suite of features, including driving reports, crash detection, SOS, emergency dispatch services, and more designed to enhance safety and connectivity. Life360 also owns and operates Tile, the Bluetooth tracker, enabling members to seamlessly integrate valuable possessions and everyday essentials—such as cars, backpacks, and even pets—into their Life360 map, facilitating seamless coordination and peace of mind for all.

For more information on Landing Notifications and other initiatives, visit Life360 on Facebook , X , Instagram , YouTube , and Life360.com .

*As of March 31, 2024

ABOUT LIFE360

Life360 delivers peace of mind for families of all types. The company's category-leading mobile app and Tile tracking devices help members protect the people, pets, and things they care about most, with a range of services including location sharing, safe driver reports, and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 is based in San Mateo, CA, and has approximately 66 million monthly active users as of March 31, 2024, located in more than 150 countries. For more information, please visit Life360.com and Tile.com. Life360 is publicly traded on the Australian Securities Exchange under ASX:360.

SOURCE Life360