Life360 Partners with Hubble Network to Build Global Location Tracking Network Aiming to Leapfrog Apple and Google

SAN FRANCISCO, May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Life360 , a family connection and safety company, announces a signed non-binding letter of intent with Hubble Network to become the exclusive consumer application of their groundbreaking satellite Bluetooth technology. Through this strategic partnership, Life360 will leverage Hubble's global satellite infrastructure and its extensive network of over 66 million smartphones* to introduce "Find with Life360," a global location-tracking network. Hubble's breakthrough achievement of connecting Bluetooth devices to a satellite tracking network avoids previous limitations of Bluetooth location-tracking devices. Find with Life360 has the potential to herald a new era in location tracking and surpass the finding network capabilities of Apple and Google.

Track Anything, Anywhere

Integrating Life360's Tile Bluetooth trackers onto the Find with Life360 network seeks to ensure important items can be found and recovered, regardless of where you are on the globe. The combined Hubble and Life360 network will be designed to make any item findable without the need for cellular connectivity. Imagine losing your keys while hiking in a National Park, Find with Life360 will make pinpointing their location easy, transforming a potential ordeal into a minor blip on the adventure radar. With Life360's platform-agnostic approach, available on both Android and iPhone devices, the convenience and assurance of locating items, whether indoors or out, are now within reach for everyone. Find with Life360 aims to be compatible with the new Tile Pro and Tile Slim launching in the second half of 2024.

An Advancement in Wireless Innovation

Hubble's ground-to-orbit technology marks a significant advancement in wireless connectivity, extending a Bluetooth device's range from mere feet to hundreds of miles. Hubble has proven its technology by successfully launching two satellites into orbit, each already hosting live, working devices on its network. With a constellation of 96 satellites planned to be in orbit by 2028, pending approval of launch dates, Hubble expects to provide connectivity globally, irrespective of cellular reception.

Developer Friendly

Find with Life360 will also provide API access to developers, allowing them to integrate any item onto its map seamlessly. Life360 aims to establish itself as the universal location service for all essential tools, advancing its goal to improve everyday family life for its members. Find with Life360 intends to prioritize developer-friendly functionality, providing easy integration and empowering developers with the freedom to customize their location-tracking experiences.

Theft Protection

A differentiating feature, Find with Life360 prioritizes user control, particularly regarding theft protection. Users on the Find with Life360 network will have the option to opt out of overly intrusive alerts. While our competitors inundate users with aggressive anti-stalking notifications, rendering Bluetooth devices ineffective for theft recovery by alerting thieves to their presence and location, we offer a solution. Similar to Tile devices in Anti-Theft Mode, users can opt out of these burdensome alerts by scanning a government ID, allowing them to reclaim control over their tracking experience.

Chris Hulls, CEO and founder of Life360, shares his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "We believe the collaboration between Life360 and Hubble Network marks a pivotal moment in the evolution of location tracking technology. We're providing consumers unprecedented access to global location tracking, ushering in a new era of peace of mind and security. Additionally, we're empowering both users and developers by offering flexible privacy options and seamless integration, setting us apart from other offerings."

Alex Haro, CEO of Hubble Network and Co-Founder of Life360, echoes this sentiment, highlighting the significance of the collaboration. "Choosing Life360 as the exclusive consumer-side platform reflects our shared vision of integrating location awareness into everything. With Life360's unwavering focus on meeting members' needs and its reputation as a trusted ally of families worldwide, this collaboration embodies our commitment to redefine connectivity in our ever-connected world."

To discover more about the proposed partnership, visit Life360.com/find.

*Life360 reporter 66 million MAU as of March 31, 2024

ABOUT LIFE360

Life360, a family connection and safety company, keeps people close to the ones they love. The category-leading mobile app and Tile tracking devices empower members to stay connected to the people, pets, and things they care about most, with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports, and crash detection with emergency dispatch. As a remote-first company based in the San Francisco Bay Area, Life360 serves approximately 66 million monthly active users (MAU), as of March 31, 2024, across more than 150 countries. Life360 delivers peace of mind and enhances everyday family life in all the moments that matter, big and small. For more information, please visit life360.com.

ABOUT HUBBLE

Hubble Network is building a global satellite network that any Bluetooth-enabled device can connect to, even without cellular reception. By creating the world's first truly global, cost and battery-efficient network, our mission is to connect a billion devices. Founded by a team with decades of experience in RF, Space, and Industrial IoT applications, Hubble has already launched its first two satellites, proving Bluetooth connectivity to space. For more information, please visit hubblenetwork.com.

