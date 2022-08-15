Life360 reports Q2 and Half Year 2022 results

Continued strong Life360 user and subscriber YoY momentum with Monthly Active Users (MAU) up 29%, Paying Circles up 41%.

H1 subscription revenue up 90%, and 60% for core Life360 subscriptions

Platform established for bundled hardware launch, with initial rollout matching very encouraging earlier test results

Continued expectation for sustainable positive cash flow in late CY23, and first full year of positive cash flow in CY24; CY22 H1 Adjusted EBITDA and cash burn on track

Quarter end cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of $79.3 million

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- San Francisco-based Life360, Inc. (Life360 or the Company) (ASX: 360) today reported financial results for the three months and six months ended 30 June 2022 (unaudited).

Life360 Chief Executive Officer Chris Hulls said: "Life360's significant business momentum continued in the June 2022 quarter, with net subscriber additions of 111,000, the second highest ever quarterly growth and Monthly Active Users continuing to reach new heights. Annualised Monthly Revenue (excluding hardware) of $174 million is a 65% year-on-year uplift.

Monthly Active Users - US v International Paying Circles - Membership Plans

"We are seeing resilience from our subscribers and users in the face of more challenging global macroeconomic circumstances, with our usual 'back-to-school' seasonal uplift underway. While we continue to monitor global macroeconomic conditions, in fact we continue to see strong growth in our user and subscriber performance, and maintain confidence in a very promising outlook. With the increasing value of our Membership offering, we are currently market testing higher price points. Although early, the results demonstrate the value of our services and significant pricing power. We are exploring price increases as part of our overall strategy of expanding Membership with hardware devices.

"Our unified platform has been established to launch our bundled hardware Membership offering with the initial rollout matching our very encouraging earlier trial results which delivered a 35% uplift in subscriptions versus the control group.

"As expected, CY22 H1 was a peak period for investment as we rapidly integrated core Life360 with the Tile and Jiobit acquisitions. We expect significantly lower operating losses and cash burn in H2 as we benefit from the early results from the bundled Membership offer, and Tile's usual strong Q4 seasonality. In addition, we expect cost efficiencies arising from the integration, with ~$11m of annualised costs savings expected in H2. Our confidence in a trajectory to Adjusted EBITDA profitability and positive cash flow for CY24 is underpinned by the considerable conversion, upsell and retention upside from bundled Membership, our leaner organisational structure, and outlook for lower subscriber commissions based on out of app purchases."

Key Performance Indicators1













(in millions, except ARPPC,ARPS,ASP) Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q2 2021 % ch YoY % ch QoQ Life360 Core









Monthly Active Users (MAU) - Total 42.0 38.3 32.4 29 % 10 % US 27.0 25.1 20.4 33 % 8 % International 14.9 13.2 12.1 24 % 13 % Australia 1.1 1.0 0.8 34 % 8 % Paying Circles - Total 1.42 1.31 1.01 41 % 8 % US - Total 1.14 1.06 0.82 39 % 7 % International 0.28 0.25 0.19 48 % 13 % Average Revenue Per Paying Circle (ARPPC) $89.34 $87.66 $79.95 12 % 2 % Life360 Consolidated (Proforma for 2021)









Subscriptions 1.97 1.85 1.46 35 % 7 % Average Revenue per Subscription (ARPS) $75.45 $73.88 $66.82 13 % 2 % Net hardware units shipped 0.47 0.70 1.02 -54 % -32 % Average Sale Price (ASP) $14.48 $15.08 $15.70 -8 % -4 %



























1 Numbers may not add or recalculate due to rounding

MAU increased 29% YoY to 42.0 million, with particularly strong growth in the US which delivered a 33% YoY uplift. Growth has been supported by continued investment in the free user experience which is driving higher retention and increased engagement.

Paying Circles delivered continued strong momentum up 41% YoY, with net additions of 111,000 our second highest quarterly growth on record, in a traditionally slower seasonal quarter.

US Paying Circles increased 39% year-on-year, with cumulative new and upsell subscribers in the Membership plans of 733,000, up 123%, comprising Silver (10%), Gold (84%) and Platinum (6%). Membership now makes up 64% of US Paying Circles.

Average Revenue Per Paying Circle delivered ongoing momentum, lifting 12% year-on-year.

Net Hardware units reduced reflecting the timing of returns as part of a deliberate strategy to right-size channel inventory ahead of the holiday season, and a move out of less profitable sales channels against the backdrop of the weaker consumer electronics category. We are repositioning inventory for joint Tile/Life360 retail campaigns in the holiday period, and focussing on the primary strategy of bundling with subscription.

Operating Results2

Revenue

($ millions) (unaudited) Q2 2022 Q2 2021 H1 2022 H1 2021 Revenue







Subscription (direct) 36.0 19.2 69.1 36.4 Hardware 6.8 - 16.5 - Other (indirect) 6.0 5.8 14.3 11.6 Total 48.8 25.0 99.8 48.0 Annualised Monthly Revenue - June 174.4 105.9 174.4 105.9

Q2 '22 subscription revenue up 88% YoY (including Tile and Jiobit). Life360 subscription revenue increased 57% YoY benefiting from strong growth in Paying Circles and 12% uplift in Average Revenue Per Paying Circle.

Hardware revenue impacted by a deliberate strategic shift to prioritize higher margin sales channels, clear channel inventory to manage risk and prioritize inventory for bundled membership distribution against a backdrop of broad softness in the consumer electronics category.

Q2 '22 other revenue was stable due to the transition to new data arrangement with Placer.ai.

June Annualised Monthly Revenue increased 65% year-on-year reflecting strong subscription performance and the addition of Tile and Jiobit subscription revenue.

Gross Profit

(unaudited) Q2 2022 Q2 2021 H1 2022 H1 2021 Gross Profit ($M) 29.3 20.2 64.4 38.8 Gross Margin 60.4 % 80.8 % 64.7 % 80.8 %

Gross profit margin reduced versus prior period reflecting the Tile and Jiobit acquisitions, and hardware's traditionally lower gross margins. Excluding hardware, gross margins were stable at 80%.

2 Numbers may not add or recalculate due to rounding

Operating expenses

($ millions) (unaudited) Q2 2022 Q2 2021 H1 2022 H1 2021 Research and Development 27.0 12.0 52.8 22.7 Sales and Marketing 22.9 10.6 46.1 18.8 Paid Acquisition & TV 7.0 2.5 13.6 4.7 Commissions 6.4 5.1 14.7 9.4 Other sales and marketing 9.5 3.0 17.8 4.7 General and administrative 12.8 4.5 26.1 7.9 Total operating expenses 62.8 27.1 125.0 49.4

Operating expense growth reflects the acquisitions of Tile and Jiobit, with incremental investment of ~$13 million to accelerate integration of the Life360, Tile and Jiobit businesses.

to accelerate integration of the Life360, Tile and Jiobit businesses. Investment undertaken to establish the platform to support the rollout of the bundled Membership offering.

Cost efficiencies already realised from the leaner organisational structure expected to deliver CY22 H2 annualised cost savings of ~$11 million , with full benefit realized in CY23.

, with full benefit realized in CY23. Subscriber commissions expected to reduce over time. We have been notified that Android Gold and Platinum memberships will be exempt from in-app billing, and the trend of in-app billing exemptions is expected to expand further and contribute to margin expansion.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA3

($ millions) (unaudited) Q2 2022 Q2 2021 H1 2022 H1 2021 Net Loss (33.0) (6.8) (58.2) (10.7) EBITDA (31.2) (6.7) (56.1) (10.4) Non-GAAP Adjustments 12.4 3.4 23.8 5.6 Adjusted EBITDA (18.7) (3.3) (32.3) (4.8)

H1'22 Adjusted EBITDA loss of $32.3 million due to peak period of investment ahead of the Life360 and Tile bundled launch and the seasonality of Tile's quarterly contribution.

due to peak period of investment ahead of the Life360 and Tile bundled launch and the seasonality of Tile's quarterly contribution. H2 Adjusted EBITDA loss expected to reduce to $(3) -(6) million reflecting early benefits from the bundled Membership launch, back-to-school seasonal uplift in subscriptions, Q4 seasonal uplift in Tile revenue and profitability, organisational cost efficiencies and highly targeted growth investment.

3 EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP measures. For definitions of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA and the use of these non-GAAP measures, as well as a reconciliation of Net Loss to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA see pages 6-8.

Balance sheet and Cash flow4

($ millions) (unaudited) Q2 2022 Q2 2021 H1 2022 H1 2021 Net cash used in operating activities (16.9) (1.9) (38.5) (4.9) Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (1.4) (2.5) (113.8) (2.5) Net cash provided by financing activities (0.6) 1.6 0.3 1.6 Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (18.9) (2.8) (152.0) (5.9) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at period end 79.3 50.8 79.3 50.8

Life360 ended June 2022 with cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of $79.3 million

with cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of H2'22 net cash used in operating activities of $(38.5) million reflects the significant seasonality of Tile's hardware business and transaction costs. Tile hardware sales are weighted towards the second half and the peak Q4 holiday season when Tile has historically delivered strong positive cash flow.

reflects the significant seasonality of Tile's hardware business and transaction costs. Tile hardware sales are weighted towards the second half and the peak Q4 holiday season when Tile has historically delivered strong positive cash flow. H1'22 cash used in investing activities of $(113.8) million reflects the timing of the Tile acquisition.

reflects the timing of the Tile acquisition. H1'22 cash received from financing activities of $0.3 million reflects proceeds from the exercise of options and settlement of RSUs.

reflects proceeds from the exercise of options and settlement of RSUs. Life360 expects to reduce cash burn in Q3 and deliver positive cash flow in Q4.

4 Numbers may not add or recalculate due to rounding

Earnings Guidance5

As previously indicated, CY22 H1 was a period of significant investment. Life360 expects to start realizing the benefits of integration in H2, as we launch the bundled Membership offering, and see an uplift in hardware in the seasonally higher holiday period in Q4. As a result, CY22 H2 is expected to see considerably lower cash burn, and a much lower Adjusted EBITDA6 loss.

For CY22 Life360 expects to deliver:

Core Life360 subscription revenue (excluding Tile and Jiobit) growth in excess of 55%;

Consolidated revenue of US$245 – 260 million for subscription (direct), hardware and other (indirect) revenue;

– 260 million for subscription (direct), hardware and other (indirect) revenue; Adjusted EBITDA6 loss in the range of US$(35) -(38) million. This includes efficiencies flowing in H2 from the Tile integration and restructuring.

We have upgraded our guidance for Life360 subscription revenue growth, and narrowed the range for Consolidated Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA.

Life360 expects to finish CY22 with cash and cash equivalents of approximately $65 million.

We expect Life360 to be on a trajectory to consistently positive Adjusted EBITDA and Operating Cash Flow by late CY23, such that we record positive Adjusted EBITDA and Operating Cash Flow for CY24. This trajectory could be further assisted by the positive impact of potential future price changes.

5 In regards to forward looking non-GAAP guidance, we are not able to reconcile the forward-looking non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA measure to the closest corresponding GAAP measure without unreasonable efforts because we are unable to predict the ultimate outcome of certain significant items. These items include, but are not limited to, litigation costs, convertible notes and derivative liability fair value adjustments, and gain on revaluation of contingent consideration. 6 Adjusted EBITDA was previously referred to as Underlying EBITDA. For definitions of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA and the use of these non-GAAP measures, as well as a reconciliation of Net Loss to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA see pages 6-8.

Supplemental Business Metrics7 (in millions, except ARPPC,ARPS,ASP) Q1 2021 Q2 2021 Q3 2021 Q4 2021 Q1 2022 Q2 2022 Life360 Core











Monthly Active Users (MAU) - Total 28.1 32.4 33.8 35.5 38.3 42.0 US 18.1 20.4 22.2 23.7 25.1 27.0 International 10.0 12.1 11.6 11.8 13.2 14.9 Australia 0.7 0.8 0.8 1.0 1.0 1.1 Paying Circles - Total 0.92 1.01 1.12 1.24 1.31 1.42 US - Total 0.75 0.82 0.91 1.01 1.06 1.14 US – Membership subscribers 0.23 0.33 0.45 0.56 0.64 0.73 International 0.17 0.19 0.21 0.23 0.25 0.28 Average Revenue Per Paying Circle (ARPPC) $75.92 $79.95 $85.78 $88.69 $87.66 $89.34













Life360 Consolidated (Proforma for 2021)











Subscriptions 1.34 1.46 1.60 1.75 1.85 1.97 Average Revenue per Subscription (ARPS) $63.70 $66.82 $71.65 $74.04 $73.88 $75.45 Net hardware units shipped 0.88 1.02 1.02 3.33 0.70 0.47 Average Sale Price (ASP) $15.68 $15.70 $13.58 $15.12 $15.08 $14.48

























7 Numbers may not add or recalculate due to rounding

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We collect and analyze operating and financial data to evaluate the health of our business, allocate our resources and assess our performance.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

In addition to total revenue, net loss and other results under GAAP, we utilize non-GAAP calculations of earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA"). EBITDA is defined as Net loss, excluding (i) convertible notes and derivative liability fair value adjustments, (ii) provision (benefit) for income taxes, (iii) depreciation and amortization, (iv) other income (expense). Adjusted EBITDA is defined as Net Loss, excluding (i) convertible notes and derivative liability fair value adjustments, (ii) provision (benefit) for income taxes, (iii) depreciation and amortization, (iv) other income (expense), (v) stock-based compensation, (vi) Form 10 transaction costs, (vii) acquisition and integration costs, and (viii) gain on revaluation of contingent consideration.

The above items are excluded from Adjusted EBITDA because these items are non-cash in nature, or because the amount and timing of these items are unpredictable, are not driven by core results of operations and render comparisons with prior periods and competitors less meaningful. We believe EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our results of operations, as well as providing useful measures for period-to-period comparisons of our business performance. Moreover, we have included EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA in this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q because they are key measurements used by our management team internally to make operating decisions, including those related to operating expenses, evaluate performance, and perform strategic planning and annual budgeting. However, these non-GAAP financial measures are presented for supplemental informational purposes only, should not be considered a substitute for or superior to financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, and may be different from similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. As such, you should consider these non-GAAP financial measures in addition to other financial performance measures presented in accordance with GAAP, including various cash flow metrics, net loss and our other GAAP results.

The following table presents a reconciliation of Net Loss, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA.



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021

(in thousands)

(in thousands) EBITDA













Net Loss $ (32,985)

$ (6,804)

$ (58,207)

$ (10,656) Add (deduct):













Convertible notes fair value adjustment (532)

—

(2,107)

— Derivative liability fair value adjustment (1) (415)

—

(1,328)

— Provision (benefit) for income taxes (47)

—

11

— Depreciation and amortization (2) 2,301

112

4,502

224 Other (income) expense, net 511

(3)

1,056

(8) EBITDA $ (31,167)

$ (6,695)

$ (56,073)

$ (10,440) Stock-based compensation 10,429

2,941

16,524

5,140 Form 10 transaction costs 2,138

—

2,138

— Acquisition and integration costs 1,136

499

10,394

499 Gain on revaluation of contingent consideration (1,279)

—

(5,279)

— Adjusted EBITDA $ (18,743)

$ (3,255)

$ (32,296)

$ (4,801)

__________________

(1) To reflect the change in value of the derivative liability associated with the July 2021 Convertible Notes (2) Includes depreciation on fixed assets and amortization of acquired intangible assets.

Adjusted loss from ordinary activities after tax

Adjusted loss from ordinary activities after tax is defined as Net Loss, excluding (i) stock-based compensation, (ii) Form 10 transaction costs, (iii) acquisition and integration costs, (iv) gain on revaluation of contingent consideration, and (v) amortization attributable to intangible assets in connection with acquisitions.

The above items are excluded from net loss because these items are non-cash in nature, or because the amount and timing of these items are unpredictable, are not driven by core results of operations and render comparisons with prior periods and competitors less meaningful. This non-GAAP financial measure is presented for supplemental informational purposes only, should not be considered a substitute for or superior to financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, and may be different from similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. As such, you should consider this non-GAAP financial measure in addition to other financial performance measures presented in accordance with GAAP, including various cash flow metrics, net loss and our other GAAP results.

The following table presents a reconciliation of net loss, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, to Adjusted loss from ordinary activities after tax.



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021

(in thousands)

(in thousands) Net Loss $ (32,985)

$ (6,804)

$ (58,207)

$ (10,656) Add (deduct):













Stock-based compensation 10,429

2,941

16,524

5,140 Form 10 transaction costs 2,138

—

2,138

— Acquisition and integration costs 1,136

499

10,394

499 Gain on revaluation of contingent consideration (1,279)

—

(5,279)

— Amortization attributable to intangible assets in connection with acquisitions 2,178

—

4,254

— Adjusted loss from ordinary activities after tax (18,383)

(3,364)

(30,176)

(5,017)

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss (unaudited) (Dollars in U.S. $, in thousands, except share and per share data)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Subscription revenue $ 36,006

$ 19,237

$ 69,068

$ 36,369 Hardware revenue 6,816

—

16,463

— Other revenue 6,022

5,772

14,283

11,632 Total revenue 48,844

25,009

99,814

48,001 Cost of subscription revenue 7,903

3,786

14,974

7,520 Cost of hardware revenue 10,773

—

18,579

— Cost of other revenue 880

974

1,855

1,729 Total cost of revenue 19,556

4,760

35,408

9,249 Gross Profit 29,288

20,249

64,406

38,752 Operating expenses:













Research and development 27,031

12,016

52,768

22,708 Sales and marketing 22,895

10,586

46,137

18,796 General and administrative 12,830

4,454

26,076

7,907 Total operating expenses 62,756

27,056

124,981

49,411 Loss from operations (33,468)

(6,807)

(60,575)

(10,659) Other income (expense):













Convertible notes fair value adjustment 532

—

2,107

— Derivative liability fair value adjustment 415

—

1,328

— Other income (expense), net (511)

3

(1,056)

3 Total other income (expense), net 436

3

2,379

3 Loss before income taxes (33,032)

(6,804)

(58,196)

(10,656) Provision (benefit) for income taxes (47)

—

11

— Net Loss $ (32,985)

$ (6,804)

$ (58,207)

$ (10,656) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.53)

$ (0.13)

$ (0.95)

$ (0.21) Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share, basic and diluted 61,883,022

50,405,267

61,540,024

50,298,528 Comprehensive loss













Net loss (32,985)

(6,804)

(58,207)

(10,656) Change in foreign currency translation adjustment (14)

—

15

— Total comprehensive loss $ (32,999)

$ (6,804)

$ (58,192)

$ (10,656)

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) (Dollars in U.S. $, in thousands, except share and per share data)



June 30,

2022

December 31,

2021 Assets





Current Assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 64,264

$ 230,990 Accounts receivable, net 19,544

11,772 Costs capitalized to obtain contracts, net 1,582

1,319 Inventory 11,138

2,009 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 11,149

10,590 Total current assets 107,677

256,680 Restricted cash 15,056

355 Property and equipment, net 661

580 Costs capitalized to obtain contracts, net of current portion 196

330 Prepaid expenses and other assets, noncurrent 8,050

3,691 Right-of-use-asset 2,024

1,627 Intangible assets, net 56,822

7,986 Goodwill 133,244

31,127 Total Assets $ 323,730

$ 302,376 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Current Liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 11,429

$ 3,248 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 29,413

10,547 Escrow liability 13,094

— Contingent consideration —

9,500 Convertible notes, current ($3,392 and $4,222 measured at fair value, respectively) 3,392

4,222 Deferred revenue, current 24,835

13,929 Total current liabilities 82,163

41,446 Convertible notes, noncurrent ($6,667 and $8,071 measured at fair value, respectively) 7,089

8,284 Derivative liability, noncurrent 68

1,396 Deferred revenue, noncurrent 3,472

— Other noncurrent liabilities 1,285

1,205 Total Liabilities $ 94,077

$ 52,331 Commitments and Contingencies (Note 11)





Stockholders' Equity





Common Stock, $0.001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized as of June 30, 2022

(unaudited) and December 31, 2021; 62,087,105 and 60,221,799 issued and outstanding

as of June 30, 2022 (unaudited) and December 31, 2021, respectively 62

61 Additional paid-in capital 453,437

416,278 Notes due from affiliates (311)

(951) Accumulated deficit (223,550)

(165,343) Accumulated other comprehensive income 15

— Total stockholders' equity 229,653

250,045 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 323,730

$ 302,376

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited) (Dollars in U.S. $, in thousands)



Six months ended

June 30,

2022

June 30,

2021 Cash Flows from Operating Activities:





Net loss $ (58,207)

$ (10,656) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 4,502

224 Amortization of costs capitalized to obtain contracts 1,671

2,255 Stock-based compensation expense 16,524

5,140 Compensation expense in connection with revesting notes (Note 7) (114)

— Noncash interest (income) expense, net 239

(12) Convertible notes fair value adjustment (2,107)

— Derivative liability fair value adjustment (1,328)

— Gain on revaluation of contingent consideration (5,279)

— Noncash revenue from affiliate (511)

— Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable, net 20,054

(2,989) Prepaid expenses and other assets 6,597

3,526 Inventory (1,605)

— Costs capitalized to obtain contracts, net (1,799)

(1,048) Accounts payable (15,016)

(1,513) Accrued expenses and other liabilities (3,062)

793 Deferred revenue 507

158 Other noncurrent liabilities 406

(797) Net cash used in operating activities (38,528)

(4,919) Cash Flows from Investing Activities:





Cash paid for acquisition, net of cash acquired (113,401)

— Internal use software (396)

— Cash advance on convertible note receivable —

(2,500) Net cash used in investing activities (113,797)

(2,500) Cash Flows from Financing Activities:





Proceeds from the exercise of options 1,766

1,288 Taxes paid related to net settlement of equity awards (1,494)

(1,835) Issuance of common stock 85

— Cash paid for deferred offering costs (705)

— Proceeds from repayment of notes due from affiliates 648

— Cash received in advance of the issuance of convertible notes —

2,110 Net cash provided by financing activities 300

1,563 Net Decrease in Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash (152,025)

(5,856) Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash at the Beginning of the Period 231,345

56,611 Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at the End of the Period $ 79,320

$ 50,755 Non-cash investing and financing activities:





Fair value of stock issued in connection with an acquisition $ 15,409

$ — Fair value of warrants held as investment in affiliate 5,474

— Fair value of stock issued in settlement of contingent consideration 4,221

— Total non-cash investing and financing activities: $ 25,104

$ —

