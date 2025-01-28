Life365 Health Selects Amendola for Integrated PR/Marketing Program to Promote Virtual Care Solutions

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Amendola Communications (Amendola), part of Supreme Group, announced today that it has been selected by Life365 Health, a leading developer of virtual care technology solutions that enable healthcare delivery at home, to implement a national PR/marketing program.

"Life365 Health chose Amendola to help drive awareness and interest in our AI-driven platform, because of its deep understanding of healthcare, strong media relationships, senior level team and expert writers," said Kent Dicks, CEO and founder. "Our technology goes beyond remote patient monitoring (RPM) to help healthcare organizations manage large patient populations in a proactive, pre-emptive, prioritized, and personalized manner. We look forward to collaborating with Amendola to more broadly share the story of how we help healthcare organizations monitor populations, improve patient engagement, and control costs."

Amendola is implementing a comprehensive program of messaging, marketing, public relations, and social media to demonstrate Life365 Health's industry-leading technology and services, accomplishments, customer wins, and industry partnerships, including those with Veterans Affairs and Microsoft.

Life365 Health has continually set the standard for innovation in RPM and virtual care solutions. The company's mission is to enable new models of care where technologies, like AI and machine learning, play a crucial role in connecting with a large population of patients to receive insights from home to prioritize those who may be headed to more costly locations.

"Far too often, the RPM process engages with patients far too late, after patients have been discharged from the hospital in a reactive and expensive manner," said Jodi Amendola, agency CEO. "Life365 is changing this outdated and ineffective model by advancing healthcare delivery with leading-edge technology that enhances patient engagement, personalized care, and facilitates proactive interventions to improve outcomes. We are delighted to help this leader in at-home virtual care expand its customer base and market presence."

About Life365

Life365 Health is a leading developer of virtual care technology solutions that enable healthcare delivery at home. The Life365 platform addresses key care delivery challenges by providing scalable solution integration and logistics to enterprise healthcare organizations, to enable patient connectivity, engagement, and improved outcomes for their patient populations at home. The platform provides a single integration point that enables providers, payers, and others to utilize a proactive, virtual first care approach to remotely engage and monitor patients with a variety of conditions and needs. These include chronic disease management, post-discharge care, and population health management.

Life365 is led by an experienced, industry recognized team and is a major patent holder of wearables, sensors and patches driven by machine learning / AI, to drive the next generation of remote patient monitoring to scale. Life365 is a strategic partner of Microsoft Cloud for Healthcare and the Veterans Association, serving the largest population of Veterans in the world.

For more information regarding Life365, please visit www.life365.health.

About Amendola

Amendola, part of Supreme Group, is an award-winning, insights-driven public relations and marketing firm that integrates media relations, social media, content, and lead gen programs to move healthcare, life sciences/pharma and healthcare IT decision-makers to action. The agency represents some of the industry's best-known brands as well as groundbreaking startups disrupting the status quo. Nearly 90% of its client base represents multi-year clients and/or repeat client executives. Amendola's seasoned team of PR and marketing pros understand the ongoing complexities of the healthcare ecosystem and provide strategic guidance and creative direction to drive positive ROI, boost reputation and increase market share. Making an impact since 2003, Amendola combines traditional and digital media to fuel meaningful and measurable growth. For more information about the industry's "A-Team," visit our website and follow us on LinkedIn.

