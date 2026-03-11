Life4Rent Launches iOS and Android Apps Following EU Trademark Registration

TALLINN, Estonia, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Life4Rent, a global peer to peer rental marketplace designed to help people monetize unused items and access affordable goods on demand, today announced the launch of its official mobile applications on the Apple App Store and Google Play, alongside the successful registration of the Life4Rent trademark in the European Union.

The milestone marks a key step in the platform's international expansion, enabling users across Europe, North America, and other global markets to list and rent items directly through mobile devices.

Life4Rent allows individuals to rent a wide range of everyday items including tools, electronics, event equipment, and household goods, creating new income opportunities while helping reduce unnecessary consumption.

Millions of useful items sit unused in homes around the world, said Dr Hamza Mohammed, Founder of Life4Rent. Life4Rent transforms those idle assets into economic opportunities for everyday people while giving communities a more affordable way to access the things they need.

The newly launched mobile apps provide a streamlined experience for both renters and item owners. Users can create listings in minutes, browse nearby rentals, communicate securely within the platform, and manage their rentals directly from their smartphones.

The platform is designed to support the growth of the sharing economy by encouraging reuse, reducing waste, and unlocking the value of underutilized assets.

Life4Rent currently supports multiple languages and is expanding its global user base through a listing initiative aimed at encouraging early adopters to populate the marketplace with rental inventory across major cities.

About Life4Rent

Life4Rent is a peer to peer rental marketplace that connects people who want to rent items with those willing to share them. The platform enables individuals to monetize unused belongings while providing others with affordable access to goods without the need for ownership.

Life4Rent is operated by Brohf Software OÜ, an Estonia based technology company focused on building digital platforms for the sharing economy.

https://life4rent.com/

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2930340/Life4Rent_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Life4rent