LifeActive Bio Emerges from Stealth Mode with Innovative Platform to Enhance Therapeutic Delivery and Absorption

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeActive Bio, a pre-clinical biomaterials company with the mission to extend the quality of human life by transforming molecular delivery and improving how therapeutic compounds are absorbed into the human body, today emerged from stealth mode to pursue skin-penetrating therapeutic formulations with its new Molecular Administration Platform™.

LifeActive Bio's Molecular Administration Platform is a biomaterial characterized as a natural, lipo-surfactant microemulsion serum. It dynamically encapsulates molecules with absorption directly through the skin, transporting molecules into the body. It is one of the first platforms with the capability for polypharmacy and parenteral multi-nutrient delivery with applications across an array of therapeutic areas including cardiovascular, metabolic, respiratory, mental health, oncology and physical performance.

"We set out on a mission to develop a transformative method of feeding the body essential nutrients and extend the quality of human life," said Dex Morris, founder and CEO of LifeActive Bio. "With our innovative molecular delivery platform, LifeActive Bio is excited to offer new, reformulation options for both new and existing therapeutics that are effectively absorbed by the skin into the body and enable the biopharma and health care industry enhanced therapeutic outcomes for patients globally."

"Therapeutic drug development has generated a vast array of molecular entities over the years, including biologics and small molecule drugs. Our new technology allows for the potential administration of all of these therapies through the skin regardless of their size or chemical nature," said Scott Jenkins, Ph.D., chief scientific officer of LifeActive Bio.

LifeActive Bio has successfully conducted preclinical studies to evaluate safety, tolerability and bioavailability using its Molecular Administration Platform technology. In a recent pre-clinical study looking at enhancing cognitive awareness in humans, LifeActive Bio's Molecular Administration Platform demonstrated a 44% improvement in executive function, 66% reported feeling calmer and 83% improvement in sleep quality. Ongoing studies also demonstrate and observe a sustained improvement of blood pressure and heart rate.

"Innovative drug delivery platforms, such as LifeActive Bio's Molecular Administration Platform where we can deliver therapeutics via the skin and into the body, can greatly improve medication adherence and reduce unwanted side effects," said Shankar Yalamanchili, M.D., President of River Region Psychiatry Associates. "This breakthrough has the potential to greatly enhance outcomes for patients, including those living with mental health conditions."

The launch of the Molecular Administration Platform comes at a pivotal moment for LifeActive Bio as the company continues to expand its partnerships and scale its operations. LifeActive Bio will host a live demonstration for attendees on Tuesday, January 14 at MBC BioLabs in San Francisco's Mission Bay (space is limited). To register for the event, go to https://bit.ly/4j3UWHJ.

About LifeActive Bio

LifeActive Bio is a pre-clinical biomaterials company with the mission to extend the quality of human life by transforming molecular delivery and improving how therapeutic compounds are absorbed by the human body. LifeActive Bio has developed a Molecular Administration Platform™, a novel, proprietary, patent-pending platform technology that encapsulates molecules with absorption directly through the skin into the body. The company has successfully conducted preclinical studies to evaluate safety, tolerability and bioavailability using Molecular Administration Platform™ technology. LifeActive Bio's global research center is based at MBC BioLabs in San Carlos, Calif., a multi-disciplinary life sciences R&D lab focused on developing breakthrough medical innovations. For more information about LifeActive Bio, visit www.lifeactivebio.com.

About Molecular Administration Platform™

LifeActive Bio's Molecular Administration Platform™ is an innovative biomaterial designed as a natural lipo-surfactant microemulsion serum that is metabolically beneficial to the human body. This groundbreaking technology dynamically encapsulates molecules with absorption directly through the skin, transporting those molecules into the body. It is the only platform capable of supporting polypharmacy and parenteral multi-nutrient delivery applications. LifeActive Bio's Molecular Administration Platform™ technology offers a versatile, tunable platform for molecular delivery that bypasses first-pass metabolism and eliminates the need for invasive administration methods. With a strong safety profile and unlimited potential for use with both existing and new drugs, it introduces a breakthrough approach to reformulation. The result is a simple, effective application process that opens new horizons for therapeutic delivery.

LifeActive Bio Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release are based on the best data available to LifeActive Bio and its management as of the time of this release and may therefore be subject to change. This press release may contain statements, estimates and projections with respect to the anticipated future performance of the LifeActive Bio and its technology, including its proprietary Molecular Administration Platform, as well as other "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts and can be, but are not always, identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as the words "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "may", "will" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Actual results or outcomes may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements. You should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, and no forward-looking statements can be guaranteed.

Although all information provided in this press release is believed by LifeActive Bio and its management to be reliable, we do not guarantee its accuracy, and it may be incomplete or condensed. Nothing in this press release is, or is intended to be, an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any security. The views expressed in this press release are solely those of LifeActive Bio or the individuals quoted therein and do not necessarily reflect the views of any third party. The statements of individuals quoted in this press release are their own, and not official statements of LifeActive Bio.

