LIFEAID Beverage Co. Focuses on Australian Fitness Communities

SANTA CRUZ, Calif., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This month, LIFEAID Beverage Co., a North American producer of acclaimed functional beverages focused on nutrition, performance and recovery, completed the purchase of its Australian & New Zealand distributor, Fit Trendz Pty Ltd. The financial terms of the purchase are undisclosed.

The Australia-based operation, focused on high quality health and wellness products, originally started distributing LIFEAID products in Australia and New Zealand in 2015.

The purchase comes one year after LIFEAID Beverage Co. acquired its European distribution and marketing partner based in Amsterdam. The LIFEAID brand today has a presence in 22 countries globally.

"The passion for fitness and high intensity exercise like CrossFit, is global. And since we founded the brand in 2011, we intended to grow LIFEAID's presence internationally," says Orion Melehan, co-founder of LIFEAID.

Currently, the global product extensions of the LIFEAID brand are present largely in their respective country's gym, health club and e-commerce channels. In 2021 the brand is focused on building its retail presence outside the U.S.

"Our brand is integrated into many fitness movements, and we are looking for strategic and authentic ways to get more cans in the hands of health conscious people all over the world," says Melehan.

"Fit Trendz has always aligned with the values and vision of LIFEAID Beverage Co. and are proud of what our team has accomplished distributing LIFEAID Beverage Co. products in Australia and New Zealand in just 5 short years. We look forward to continuing to build the LIFEAID brand and solidify the products within the Australian and NZ markets." Michelle Thorneycroft, Managing Director, LIFEAID Australia/New Zealand.

About LIFEAID Beverage Co.

With a focus on great tasting, wellness enhancing and solutions driven supplement products, LIFEAID Beverage Co. has become a trusted brand among health and performance consumers. Located in Santa Cruz, California, LIFEAID offers a range of "Vitamins You'll Actually Enjoy Drinking." Products include both RTD and powdered mix blends: FITAID, FOCUSAID, IMMUNITYAID, PARTYAID, and others. Visit lifeaidbevco.com to learn more.

