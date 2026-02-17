Lifebanc Marks Record-Breaking January, Setting New High for Organ Donors

January 2026 becomes the most successful month for organ donation in Lifebanc's history

CLEVELAND, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lifebanc, the nonprofit organ, eye, and tissue recovery organization serving Northeast Ohio, announced that January 2026 was the most successful month for organ donation in the organization's history, with 27 organ donors and 78 organs transplanted — the highest single-month donor total ever recorded by Lifebanc.

The milestone reflects sustained momentum across hospital partnerships, clinical coordination, and family support efforts, as well as the continued generosity of Northeast Ohio families who chose donation during moments of profound loss.

In addition to organ donation, Lifebanc also facilitated 94 tissue and eye donors during January, a total that exceeded typical monthly averages and further underscores the scale and consistency of lifesaving and healing gifts made possible through donation.

"January's record is not about numbers alone; it's about trust," said Katie Payne, CEO of Lifebanc. "Families trusted our team to guide them through the hardest hours of their lives with honesty, compassion, and respect. Our responsibility is to be present, prepared, and worthy of that trust every single time."

Payne noted that the record month followed the strongest three-month period in Lifebanc's history, with November through January delivering unprecedented donation activity across the region — a signal of both operational strength and growing awareness of donation's impact.

Lifebanc's success in January reflects continued focus on early hospital engagement, real-time clinical coordination, and consistent support for donor families. The organization works closely with approximately 80 hospitals across a 20-county service area, ensuring that donation opportunities are identified and honored whenever possible.

"This record reflects something deeply human — people saying yes to organ donation and having important conversations with their families ahead of time," Payne added. "Our role is to honor those conversations and help turn a generous decision into lifesaving impact."

Lifebanc leaders emphasized that the January milestone builds on ongoing investments in staff training, diagnostic capabilities, and hospital collaboration — all designed to reduce missed opportunities and support timely, ethical donation practices.

As National Donate Life Month approaches, Lifebanc encourages Northeast Ohio residents to learn more about organ, eye, and tissue donation and to register their decision in advance, helping families feel confident and supported should the need ever arise.

About Lifebanc

Lifebanc is Northeast Ohio's non-profit organ, eye and tissue recovery organization with a mission to save and heal lives. Marking its 40th anniversary, the organization serves over four million people and works with 80 hospitals in a 20-county area. Lifebanc facilitates the organ, eye and tissue recovery and donation processes, provides extensive care and support services to donor families and facilitates community outreach and education programs to encourage registration on the Ohio Donor Registry. For more information on Lifebanc or to register as an organ, eye and tissue donor visit www.lifebanc.org.

