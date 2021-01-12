LifeBio Selected to Present at Innovator's Pitch Challenge During the Inaugural Longevity, Health & Innovation Conference

MARYSVILLE, Ohio, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeBio®, a leading age-tech solutions company using reminiscence methods and life story work for social engagement, announced today it has been selected to participate in the Innovator's Pitch Challenge (IPC) at the inaugural Longevity, Health & Innovation conference to be held virtually and concurrently during the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Week, January 11-15.

MyHello reduces loneliness and addresses social determinants of health (SDoH)

LifeBio's MyHello™, a tech-powered, scalable live phone intervention to prevent loneliness in older adults and to address social determinants of health (SDoH), was one of only 37 early-stage company products among hundreds of entries invited to pitch to the life science and longevity investor judging panel. The two-day Innovator's Pitch Challenge includes a 4-minute pitch followed by live Q&A sessions on January 14-15. The purpose of the pitch is to advance technology in longevity and aging by connecting buyers, sellers, and investors.

"The COVID pandemic increased loneliness and isolation among older adults which we know leads to higher levels of depression, poorer cardiovascular and diabetes health and higher rates of Alzheimer's disease," said Beth Sanders, CEO and founder of LifeBio. "MyHello is designed to be a high-tech intervention for loneliness using existing landline or mobile phones and connecting older adults with engaging conversations with the power of life stories. Research shows we reduce depression and increase happiness and well-being using the LifeBio Reminiscence Method™ and personalized story methods."

Julianne Holt-Lunstad at Brigham Young University, one of the foremost researchers on social isolation and loneliness, found these conditions have as much impact on longevity as obesity or even smoking. It is estimated more than 42 million older adults feel isolated and lonely, whether they live alone or in congregate living communities. In 2020, isolation and loneliness for seniors were exacerbated by the safety restrictions during the pandemic. In addition to the individual impact, loneliness and social isolation also account for $6.7 billion in additional Medicare spending annually according to a 2017 report by AARP.

LifeBio® (www.LifeBio.com) has captured thousands of life stories, working with senior living, hospice, health insurance partners and other health providers. The company has been recognized for its innovative approach to creating solutions for social determinants of health in older populations with its MyHello™ solutions www.MyHello.com, a focus of the new guidelines from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). LifeBio also recently received a $2.5 million grant from the National Institute on Aging (NIA) Small Business Innovative Research (SBIR) program to test an online platform using artificial intelligence (AI) to facilitate life story work for those with dementia and Alzheimer's. (Disclaimer: Federal Grant ID: R44AG069566—the content is solely the responsibility of the authors and does not necessarily represent the official views of the National Institutes of Health.)

LifeBio Inc., is a leading age-tech company with more than 20 years of experience creating social engagement solutions using scientifically-proven reminiscence and life story methods. Headquartered in Marysville, Ohio, LifeBio works with health care and senior living organizations to capture key memories and experiences for people age 65+ or those facing life-limiting conditions. Most of LifeBio's work has been with organizations serving older adults. However, LifeBio recognizes the need to increase support for mental health interventions across all age groups as part of its ever-evolving product portfolio and partnerships. Learn more at: www.LifeBio.com or www.MyHello.com.

To learn more about the Innovator's Pitch Challenge, hosted by Life Science Nation and Mary Furlong and Associates, register here or go to: www.longevityhealthinnovation.com.

