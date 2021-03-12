LifeBio's Agetech Solutions to be Highlighted During Innovator's Pitch Challenge at Longevity, Health & Innovation Conference

MARYSVILLE, Ohio, March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeBio®, a leading agetech company that captures life stories for better health, has been selected to participate in the Innovator's Pitch Challenge (IPC) at the Longevity, Health & Innovation conference to be held virtually on March 18-19, 2021.

LifeBio will highlight two recent innovations during the pitch.

LifeBio uses AI/Machine Learning to Improve Alzheimer's Care and to Increase Social Engagement.

MyHelloTM, is a tech-powered, HIPAA-compliant, scalable live phone intervention to address loneliness and to increase social engagement, resulting in higher patient satisfaction. LifeBio MemoryTM is a groundbreaking life story app for memory care, under development currently with a MVP created, which incorporates artificial intelligence (AI) with natural language processing to improve engagement and person-centered care for people living with Alzheimer's or other related dementias.

The two-day Innovator's Pitch Challenge includes a 4-minute pitch followed by live Q&A with Mary Furlong & Associates and Life Science Nation leading the event to advance technology in longevity and aging and to bring entrepreneurs and interested investors together.

"Loneliness and social isolation result in higher levels of depression, poorer cardiovascular health, poorer diabetes health and higher rates of Alzheimer's Disease," said Beth Sanders, CEO and founder of LifeBio, "It makes sense that LifeBio's solutions are focused on both loneliness and dementia as urgent and important agetech issues."

Loneliness and social isolation account for $6.7 billion in additional Medicare spending annually according to a 2017 report by AARP. Medicare also spends $53 billion on depression and $155 billion on Alzheimer's care each year.

LifeBio Solutions

LifeBio® (www.LifeBio.com) has deep experience from serving clients coast to coast, capturing thousands of life stories of older adults served by health plans and providers. LifeBio received a SBIR grant from the National Institute on Aging of the National Institutes of Health (R44AG069566). Content is solely the responsibility of the authors and does not necessarily represent the official views of the National Institutes of Health. LifeBio is addressing social determinants of health, mental health, and prevention strategies for healthy aging. Learn more at: www.LifeBio.com or www.MyHello.com or email [email protected].

To watch the Innovator's Pitch Challenge, go to: www.longevityhealthinnovation.com.

