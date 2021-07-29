LifeBrand Brings On Philadelphia Eagles Rookie Wide Receiver Devonta Smith To Take Their Game To The Next Level

"We are ecstatic to have DeVonta join LifeBrand as an equity stakeholder and brand ambassador," said T.J. Colaiezzi, Chief Executive Officer of LifeBrand. "DeVonta is an incredibly talented individual with a strong digital footprint who understands the importance of maintaining a positive brand on social media. With LifeBrand also being one of the Philadelphia Eagles' newest corporate partners, aligning with their newest standout seemed like a natural fit. We look forward to growing together."

LifeBrand's partnership with the Philadelphia Eagles activated during the 2021 NFL Draft, where Smith was selected No. 10 overall. Most notably, Lincoln Financial Field's Northeast Gate has been renamed the LifeBrand Gate and will feature a custom social media activation space for fans upon arrival. Smith's fans and followers can also look to receive exclusive offers to try out LifeBrand's solutions along with opportunities to connect with Smith at special LifeBrand-sponsored appearances and events.

"When I first heard about the chance to partner up with LifeBrand, it immediately stood out to me as an exciting opportunity," said Smith. "As someone who has a growing social media presence and has been in the spotlight for the past few years, I've always recognized the importance of protecting my brand online. LifeBrand's tech and solutions are second to none and I look forward to being a part of the LifeBrand family."

Earlier this week, Smith and Colaiezzi met at the newly branded LifeBrand Gate at Lincoln Financial Field where they posed for a few celebratory photos to commemorate their new partnership. They were joined by legendary wide receiver and popular sports broadcaster Mike Quick. Quick, a former Philadelphia Eagle and advisory board member for LifeBrand, remarked on the noteworthy moment.

"You're looking at the past and the future right here," said Quick. "Legacy is created on and off the field, and these days protecting that legacy involves having a strong, positive social media presence."

To learn more about LifeBrand including their social media brand management solutions including free introductory scan, product demos and investor opportunities, please visit www.lifebrand.life

DeVonta Smith poses in front of the LifeBrand Gate at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA

About LifeBrand:

LifeBrand believes in the value of a strong personal brand on social media. With a mission to be the world leader in Social Media Health Check and Risk Mitigation Technology, LifeBrand has and will continue to develop the most advanced technology to detect and remove potentially harmful content from users' social media pages with secure AI-powered solutions for both individuals and businesses. With their patent-pending FCRA and EEOC compliant technology, they have built a safer, more compliant way to perform social media health checks and risk mitigation to protect the privacy and rights of employees and employers, and also provide a secure way for individuals to scan and analyze their social media accounts from the point of inception with a simple click. Learn more at https://www.lifebrand.life.

About DeVonta Smith:

Drafted in the First Round by the Philadelphia Eagles, DeVonta is looking forward to starting his Eagles career this September. He's coming off a storied college career at the University of Alabama, where he won a Heisman Trophy this past season, as well as two National Championships and leaves with a number of SEC and Alabama Receiving Records to his name. DeVonta was born and raised in Amite, Louisiana. He has a strong passion for entrepreneurial business ventures and emerging industries.



