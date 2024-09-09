LifeBridge Health and care.ai partner to implement Virtual Care Solutions for patients

LifeBridge Health is leveraging care.ai's Smart Care Facility Platform to enhance patient care, support clinicians, and empower care teams with new virtual care models.

ORLANDO, Fla. and BALTIMORE, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- care.ai, the world's first and most advanced AI Smart Care Facility Platform for healthcare, and LifeBridge Health, one of the largest, most comprehensive providers of health services in Maryland, today announced the implementation of care.ai's Virtual Care solutions, starting with Sinai Hospital of Baltimore.

care.ai is the artificial intelligence company redefining how care is delivered with its Smart Care Facility Platform and Always-Aware Ambient Intelligent Sensors. care.ai's solutions transform physical spaces into self-aware smart care environments to autonomously enhance and optimize clinical and operational workflows, delivering a transformative approach to virtual care models, including Virtual Nursing.

"Health systems are facing unprecedented clinician workforce shortages, emphasizing the crucial need to enhance the productivity and presence of care teams with technology that is proven to easily scale," said care.ai CEO and Founder Chakri Toleti. "Far too often, rather than focusing on delivering skilled bedside care, care teams divert a significant portion of their shifts to performing time-consuming, repetitive tasks like manual data entry and compliance reporting with point-based legacy solutions that don't scale."

care.ai's Virtual Care solutions have been integrated into a 32-bed Progressive Care Unit (PCU) at Sinai Hospital of Baltimore, where a virtual nurse on a screen in the room consults with patients for discharge instructions, documentation, education and other support, freeing up time for the bedside nurses on site. The program has been well received by both staff and patients.

Following a successful pilot, the health system has implemented care.ai virtual tele-sitting at its Northwest Hospital, as well as looking to bring tele-sitting at all of its remaining hospitals. The system is also looking at expanding the virtual nurse program.

"At LifeBridge Health, we are eager to see how this virtual care initiative may enable us to optimize patient care, enhance the patient and provider experience, and bolster clinician capabilities, allowing for care delivery innovation without compromising safe, efficient, and compassionate patient interactions," said Tressa Springmann, Chief Digital and Information Officer at LifeBridge Health.

Concluded Toleti, "Our partnership with LifeBridge Health to leverage our Smart From The Start virtual care solutions, supported by the ambient intelligence capabilities of our Smart Care Facility Platform, will empower LifeBridge Health clinicians to operate at the top of their licenses, enabling them to deliver the hands-on, compassionate care that only they can provide."

LifeBridge Health is one of the largest, most comprehensive providers of health services in Maryland. LifeBridge Health includes Sinai Hospital of Baltimore, Northwest Hospital, Carroll Hospital, Levindale Hebrew Geriatric Center and Hospital, Grace Medical Center, and related subsidiaries and affiliates. For more information, visit lifebridgehealth.org .

