LifeBrite Laboratories CEO Christian Fletcher Exonerated of All Charges

Malicious Charges of Medical Fraud Disproven By Internal Documents

ATLANTA, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Christian Fletcher, CEO of Atlanta-based LifeBrite Laboratories, was recently found innocent of all charges in a case brought by the U.S. DOJ. Mr. Fletcher was falsely accused of conspiring with others to commit medical fraud.

The case took years to resolve, disrupting Mr. Fletcher's life and business.

"The last several years have been a true nightmare for me and my family," Fletcher said. "But my faith in God, and in justice, never wavered. I am pleased to finally put this unfortunate and unnecessary saga behind me."

LifeBrite is an accredited clinical lab that provides clinical testing services to employers and other healthcare organizations nationwide. LifeBrite was voted the best lab in Atlanta by the Atlanta Award Program for years 2016-2022.

The details of the case are as follow:

In 2015, LifeBrite began serving as a "reference" laboratory for laboratories located within rural hospitals in the Southeast United States . A "reference" laboratory is a laboratory that receives specimens referred from another laboratory and performs tests on those specimens as ordered by the referring laboratory.

Laboratory outreach programs have been in existence for nearly four decades through an extensive network of thousands of hospitals and laboratory service providers nationwide.

However, evidence and documentation showed that the accusing party knew that their allegations were false, yet decided to engage in this vicious smear campaign for financial gain with reckless disregard for the harm that LifeBrite would suffer.

Most prosecutors dismissed these allegations as unworthy of prosecution, yet the accusers were able to convince prosecutors in the United States Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Florida to pursue the case.

Christian was found innocent and these allegations were proven false. Yet, this malicious campaign has ruined his otherwise sterling reputation and has effectively destroyed his company that was previously valued at $400 million and would have been sold at that valuation if not for the smear tactics that were leveraged against him.

Mr. Fletcher is available immediately to speak with the media.

CONTACT:

Jon Waterhouse

[email protected]

404.373.2021

SOURCE LifeBrite Laboratories