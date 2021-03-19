LifeBrite Labs recognized as Top Genetic Diagnostic Service Company

ATLANTA, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeBrite Laboratories, a medical laboratory, and research and development company, was awarded Top Genetic Diagnostic Service Company by Healthcare Tech Outlook for its industry-leading diagnostic techniques and premier dedication to patient care.

"We understand that patient care is directly affected by laboratory results," says LifeBrite Labs CEO, Christian Fletcher. "For that reason, we are committed to providing the most accurate and reliable results within industry-leading turnaround times."

LifeBrite Labs aims to be the one-stop-shop for national medical testing needs by providing testing services for toxicology, chronic care management, therapeutic drug monitoring, chemistry panels, molecular pathology, and more. A key asset is their pharmacogenomics testing, which LifeBrite Laboratories uses to assess how a patients' genotypes will influence their response to various medications. This includes medications used in the treatment of cardiovascular disease, pain, diabetes, cancers, and other medical conditions.

In an effort to help in the midst of the global pandemic, LifeBrite has expanded its respiratory pathogens testing to include COVID-19, offering results in under 24 hours. Further, LifeBrite has been doing its part to assist in large-scale testing by providing drive-up and mobile COVID-19 testing opportunities. They are also rolling out saliva-based PCR testing and antigen testing for those in need of results quickly.

"We take pride in serving our clients during these challenging times by delivering an elite service with a very fast turnaround time," says Fletcher. "Our staff ensures they do their best to deliver consistently good customer experiences when patients engage with us."

For more information visit: LifeBriteLabs.com.

About LifeBrite Laboratories

LifeBrite Laboratories is an accredited medical laboratory. We provide laboratory testing services including toxicology, chemistry testing, and molecular pathology. In addition to delivering results, we work with health care professionals to implement cost-effective medication monitoring solutions. LifeBrite Laboratories was voted the best lab in Atlanta in 2016 -2020. Whether your practice is primary care, pain management, substance abuse recovery or OB/GYN, we can provide the information needed for the diagnosis and treatment of each patient. The LifeBrite Laboratories team handles every sample with the utmost care and provides outstanding customer service, while working to deliver accurate results in a timely manner.

