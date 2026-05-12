LifeCare Completes Sale of The Blake at Tyler

Sale of stabilized, award-winning senior living community marks another milestone in LifeCare's development track record

TYLER, Texas, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeCare has completed the sale of The Blake at Tyler, an assisted living and memory care community in Tyler, Texas. The transaction closed on May 6, 2026. The buyer is a publicly traded REIT, and the purchase price was not disclosed.

Opened in 2024, The Blake at Tyler is an upscale senior living community with 115 total units, including 72 assisted living units and 43 memory care units. Blake Management Group will continue to operate the community, maintaining continuity in the hospitality-driven service, personal attention, and exceptional care The Blake is known for.

Sale of stabilized, award-winning senior living community marks milestone in LifeCare's development track record. Post this

"The Blake at Tyler is a great example of LifeCare's approach to senior living development," said Adam Mitchell, Managing Partner of LifeCare. "The sale demonstrates the quality of the community, the strength of the Tyler market, and the value created through our partnership with Blake Management Group."

Located in Tyler, Texas, known as the "Rose Capital of America," The Blake at Tyler reflects the area's sense of place while providing a comfortable, resort-style environment.

The community features a salon, chapel, theatre, physical therapy clinic, multiple dining venues, courtyards, spacious suites, and flexible floor plans. Its interiors create the feel of distinct rooms within a home, with unique lighting, comfortable gathering areas, and custom art featuring local imagery.

In 2025, Banko Design received a Silver award in the Contract Healthcare category of the American Society of Interior Designers Georgia Chapter Design Excellence Awards for its work on The Blake at Tyler.

The Blake at Tyler demonstrates LifeCare's continued success executing senior living projects from market selection through stabilization and sale.

About LifeCare

LifeCare develops exceptional senior living communities in strategically selected markets. Building on the trusted legacy of LifeCare Properties, the company focuses on assisted living and memory care communities designed to serve the needs of a growing senior population seeking upscale care environments.

Guided by its core values of integrity, knowledge, accountability, and results, LifeCare is committed to developing premier senior living communities built for long-term value.

For more information, visit lifecaredevelopment.com.

SOURCE LifeCare Properties