LifeCare Development Announces The Blake at Chattanooga

New assisted living and memory care community marks LifeCare's entry into Tennessee and its fifth Blake project with Blake Management Group

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeCare Development has announced plans for The Blake at Chattanooga, a new high-end assisted living and memory care community to be located at 7333 McCutcheon Road in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

The Blake at Chattanooga will include 118 apartments, with 73 assisted living apartments and 45 memory care apartments. Sitework and construction are expected to begin in late summer 2026.

Artist Rendering of The Blake at Chattanooga

The project marks LifeCare Development's entry into Tennessee and its fifth Blake-branded senior living project with Blake Management Group. LifeCare previously developed four Blake communities in Texas in partnership with BMG, continuing a relationship built around high-quality development, experienced operations and a shared commitment to serving older adults and their families.

"Chattanooga represents a strong market opportunity for LifeCare Development," said Adam Mitchell, Managing Partner of LifeCare Development. "It offers a compelling combination of growth and demand for modern senior living options. We are excited to bring Blake Management Group's hospitality-driven approach to Chattanooga."

Near The Village at Waterside, The Blake at Chattanooga will be located in a growing area of the Gunbarrel Road corridor with access to retail, healthcare and daily conveniences. The community is being designed to offer a high-end residential environment for seniors seeking assisted living and memory care services.

"Blake Management Group is proud to partner with LifeCare Development to bring exceptional assisted living and memory care services to Chattanooga, Tennessee," said Scott Hames, Chief Operating Officer of Blake Management Group. "This collaboration combines decades of senior living expertise with a shared commitment to providing compassionate, resident-centered care in a welcoming and supportive environment. Together, Blake Management Group and LifeCare are dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for older adults by offering personalized care plans, engaging lifestyle programs, and specialized memory care services designed to promote dignity, independence and peace of mind for residents and their families. This partnership represents a significant investment in the Chattanooga community and a commitment to setting a new standard for senior living excellence."

The Blake at Chattanooga project team includes Arrive Architecture, Ridgemont Commercial Construction and Banko Design. Trustmark is providing financing for the project.

The Chattanooga announcement follows LifeCare Development's continued growth in the senior living sector and reflects the company's focus on identifying markets well-positioned for high-quality assisted living and memory care development.

About LifeCare Development

LifeCare develops exceptional senior living communities in strategically selected markets. Building on the trusted legacy of LifeCare Properties, the company focuses on assisted living and memory care communities designed to serve the needs of a growing senior population seeking upscale care environments.

Guided by its core values of integrity, knowledge, accountability, and results, LifeCare is committed to developing premier senior living communities built for long-term value.

For more information, visit https://lifecaredevelopment.com/ .

SOURCE LifeCare Properties