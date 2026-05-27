LifeCare Development Breaks Ground on The Blake at College Station

New assisted living and memory care community advances LifeCare's growing development pipeline

COLLEGE STATION, Texas, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Construction is officially underway on The Blake at College Station, a new assisted living and memory care community being developed by LifeCare Development and operated by Blake Management Group.

Pictured left to right: John Waits, President, Blake Management Group; Royce Hickman, Community Liaison, Bryan/College Station Chamber of Commerce; Scott Hames, Chief Operating Officer, Blake Management Group; Adam Mitchell, Managing Partner, LifeCare Development; Brooks Holstein, Founder, LifeCare Properties; Susan White, VP Operations, Blake Management Group; and Chad Polk, VP of Revenue & Growth, Blake Management Group.

The Bryan/College Station Chamber of Commerce hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for the project on May 13, bringing together representatives from LifeCare, Blake Management Group, the Chamber, project partners, and members of the local business community. LifeCare is grateful for the strong support shown by the Chamber and the many Bryan/College Station Chamber members who attended the event.

Located in College Station's Lake View Acres neighborhood, The Blake at College Station will be a two-story, 100,576-square-foot senior living community offering 117 units, including 73 assisted living units and 44 memory care units. The community is designed to bring an upscale, hospitality-driven senior living experience to College Station.

The project continues LifeCare's long-standing relationship with Blake Management Group, which will operate the community under The Blake brand.

"College Station represents another meaningful step in LifeCare's growing development pipeline," said Adam Mitchell, Managing Partner of LifeCare Development. "We are proud to move this project into construction alongside Blake Management Group and our team of project partners. We are also grateful for the support shown by the Chamber of Commerce, local leaders, and Chamber members who joined us for this milestone."

As with LifeCare's previous Texas developments, Arrive Architecture Group is the architect for the project, and Ridgemont Commercial Construction is serving as general contractor. Financing is being provided by Trustmark.

The Blake at College Station is expected to open in early 2028.

About LifeCare Development

LifeCare develops exceptional senior living communities in strategically selected markets. Building on the trusted legacy of LifeCare Properties, the company focuses on assisted living and memory care communities designed to serve the needs of a growing senior population seeking upscale care environments.

Guided by its core values of integrity, knowledge, accountability, and results, LifeCare is committed to developing premier senior living communities built for long-term value.

For more information, visit lifecaredevelopment.com.

About Blake Management Group

Blake Management Group, LLC (BMG) is a privately held senior living operator formed in 2007 with the goal of providing outstanding senior living services that are meaningful, compassionate and innovative. BMG defines senior housing excellence by developing upscale communities while simultaneously staffing and operating with the best trained teams in the country. BMG is setting a new tradition in care at communities throughout Arkansas, Florida, South Carolina, and Texas. For additional information, please visit blakeliving.com.

SOURCE LifeCare Properties