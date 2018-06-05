LifeCare Holdings, LCC acquires Care First and EverCare

"With the changing landscape of the healthcare industry, is it imperative that healthcare organizations continue to adapt and innovate," says Jay Bowman, co-owner of Care First. "By partnering with LifeCare, Care First and EverCare have gained a strategic partner both on the local and national level to continue transforming the way individuals receive care throughout the care continuum." Bowman and co-owner Shane Flynn are staying with the company and assuming new roles post-acquisition.

Care First is the fourth home health agency to be acquired by LifeCare Holdings, LCC. In 2016, the company acquired Beyond Faith, based in Texas; and in 2015, the company purchased both Haven Home Health, based in Dallas, Texas; and Complete Home Care, based in Boca Raton, Florida.

With a long history of providing industry-leading quality outcomes in long-term acute care, LifeCare is making consistent investments in post-acute assets including intermediate skilled nursing, transitional care and behavioral health services.

"To continue delivering world-class, patient-centered care, we must be competitive across the post-acute care spectrum and diversify our clinical offerings," says Kristie Geist, senior vice president of home health operations. "We are excited to welcome Care First and EverCare to LifeCare and look forward to the partnership we will create and the care we can provide for the community of Las Vegas."

About LifeCare Health Partners

LifeCare Health Partners, headquartered in Plano, TX, is a leading healthcare services provider dedicated to improving the quality of life for patients and maximizing their potential for healing and recovery. The company encompasses the LifeCare Family of Hospitals as well as a variety of post-acute services including transitional care, inpatient and outpatient behavioral health treatment and home-based care. Learn more at www.lifecare-hospitals.com.

About Care First Home Health Care

Care First Home Health Care, based in Las Vegas, Nevada, has focused on offering innovative solutions and customized care programs to patients and other community providers since 2008. Led by a highly experienced team, Care First has maintained the reputation of an industry leading provider by confronting and solving the challenges that arise in healthcare.

About EverCare Health Services

EverCare Health Services, based in Las Vegas, Nevada, has provided high-quality personal care support for individuals transitioning home from all levels of care since 2008. EverCare has established itself as the standard for personal care support and is committed to providing short term and long term home care solutions to individuals and their families to ensure the successful transition, and recovery.

