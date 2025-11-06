LifeCare Home Health Family Expands Hospice Footprint with Acquisition of Infinity Hospice Care

DALLAS, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeCare Home Health ("LCHH"), a leading provider of Medicare-certified Home Health, Private Duty, and Hospice services, announced that Infinity Hospice Care ("IHC"), a trusted, family-owned hospice provider serving communities across Nevada and Arizona, has officially joined LCHH.

This strategic partnership significantly expands LCHH's hospice presence in Nevada and marks the organization's entry into Arizona — a new state in its growing national footprint. The addition of Infinity's Inpatient Hospice Unit (IPU) in Las Vegas also introduces a new level of care capability to LCHH's portfolio, offering patients high-acuity support in a home-like environment.

"Infinity Hospice Care has built an outstanding reputation for compassionate, patient- and family-centered care," said Dean Alverson, CEO of LifeCare Home Health Family. "By joining forces, we're expanding our reach into Arizona and deepening our commitment to ensuring every patient and family experiences dignity, comfort, and clinical excellence during their health care journey."

Founded in 2003 by Mary Bertram, Infinity Hospice Care was built on the belief that every person deserves to live with dignity, comfort, and peace during life's most tender moments. Under the leadership of Darren Bertram, Chief Executive Officer, Infinity has grown into a respected regional hospice provider, serving thousands of patients annually through locations in Las Vegas, Pahrump, and Reno, NV, and Phoenix, AZ.

"My mother started Infinity Hospice Care to ensure that families received the kind of compassionate, high-quality care she wished for her own loved ones," said Darren Bertram, CEO of Infinity Hospice Care. "Joining the LifeCare family allows us to carry that legacy forward with the added strength of national resources, innovative systems, and shared values."

For LifeCare, this acquisition represents a continued investment in building a scalable, integrated post-acute care network focused on quality, compassion, and innovation. The addition of Infinity's inpatient hospice unit offers new capabilities to support patients requiring higher acuity care in a home-like setting.

With this acquisition, LifeCare now operates across Texas, Florida, and Nevada, with an expanding presence in Arizona and a growing hospice portfolio.

About LifeCare Home Health

LifeCare Home Health is a family of Medicare-certified Home Health, Private Duty, and Hospice providers operating under trusted local brands, including Beyond Faith HomeCare & Hospice, Care First Home Health, Haven Home Health, Fairmont Home Health & Hospice, Eternal Faith Hospice, St. Gabriel's Hospice, and Valley Hospice of Nevada.

