LifeCare Properties and ERG Enterprises Announce New Texas Senior Living Community

LifeCare Properties (LCP) is the developer of this 100,000-square-foot assisted living and memory care community. Known as the Rose Capital of America, Tyler is centrally located on the I-20 corridor in Northeast Texas, ninety miles east of Dallas. As a regional hub accessible by several large cities and current population of over 225,000 residents, Tyler serves as the health care center for Northeast Texas and is home to some of medicine's most advanced care. Tyler has four Level Three hospitals including a Level I trauma center. Additionally, Tyler has grown to be a predominant community with cultural diversity and quality education. The resort-style suites of The Blake will be designed for resident comfort, safety and enjoyable living that complements the culture of Tyler.

"We could not be more excited to continue our successful expansion of The Blake's resort-style design and resident-centric senior living communities." said Brooks Holstein, Founder and Managing Partner of LifeCare Properties.

Brooks added, "Tyler is a vibrant town with a progressive business community and astute leadership. We are confident Tyler's seniors will be very impressed when they see what The Blake at Tyler will offer."

The assisted living options include two-bedroom suites, one-bedroom suites and studios. The memory-support area of the community, focused on Alzheimer's and dementia care, will feature both studio and one-bedroom suites specifically designed to provide a safe environment where resident's socialization and specialized cognitive therapy plans are paramount. Walk with Me, Blake's one-of-a-kind dementia care program, will also be available at The Blake at Tyler.

The Blake at Tyler will be located at The Crossing, along the Old Jacksonville corridor in Tyler. The Crossing is a thoughtfully planned and expertly executed multi-use residential, commercial, and retail development. The community has been carefully designed to provide natural surroundings, safety and diversity

"We are thrilled to join LCP and BMG in offering seniors a vibrant community that optimizes their quality of life. There is an incredible need for senior living communities like The Blake at Tyler, a reason we value the partnership and work to ensure older Americans gain access to the accommodations they deserve," said Eric George, M.D., Founder and CEO of ERG Enterprises.

Dr. George, a full-time practicing hand surgeon and renowned entrepreneur, founded ERG Enterprises in 2006. While maintaining a fully-diversified portfolio, the company specializes in hospitality and healthcare, owning and operating entertainment venues, hotels, restaurants, hospitals, healthcare clinics and more.

Deeply rooted in hospitality, The Blake strives to provide the best care and quality of life. Communities are staffed by registered nurses 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The Blake also takes pride in delivering an exceptional dining experience with highly-trained chefs and food prepared purposefully for seniors. The Blake at Tyler joins The Blake at Waco and The Blake at New Braunfels in LCP's senior living development portfolio.

Visit https://blakeattyler.com, for upcoming information about The Blake at Tyler.

More About LifeCare Properties

LifeCare Properties, LLC, was founded on the core values of integrity, knowledge, accountability and results. Its goal is to design, build, and lease up unparalleled quality resort style senior living communities throughout the United States. Its parent company, COMVEST Properties, LLC, is a family-owned multi-generational development and investment company where these values have enabled growth across several real estate categories from hotels, to restaurants, to retail, and now senior living.

For additional information on LifeCare Properties, please visit www.lifecarepropertiesllc.com.

More About ERG

ERG Enterprises is a leading investment company committed to improving the human condition on a global scale. Since its founding in 2006 by Dr. Eric George, the company has grown the value of its portfolio to more than $1 billion in assets through intelligent investments and a partnership-first approach. ERG's fully-diversified approach includes investments in more than 15 different industries and assets under full control and ownership in more than five. The company's broad vision is complemented by an unparalleled depth of expertise and talent.

For additional information on ERG, please visit www.ergenterprises.net.

More About Blake Management Group

Defining senior living excellence, Blake Management Group is a privately held senior living operator formed in 2007 with the goal of providing outstanding senior living services that are meaningful, compassionate and innovative. Based in Jackson, MS, Blake Management Group is responsible for the operation of communities throughout Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina, North Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia.

For additional information on BMG, please visit www.blakeliving.com.

