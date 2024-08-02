Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. Class Action Alert: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP reminds investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the District of Minnesota against Lifecore Biomedical, Inc.

Upcoming Lead Plaintiff Deadline is September 27, 2024

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP ("Wolf Haldenstein") announces that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the District of Minnesota on behalf of those who acquired Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. ("Lifecore" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: LFCR) securities during the period of October 7, 2020 to March 19,

2024, inclusive ("the Class Period").

Between September 2022 and February 2024, Lifecore's share price declined in response to a series of disclosures concerning material weaknesses in internal control over financial reporting, and delays in making required filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC)".

The filed complaint alleges that:

Lifecore maintained deficient internal controls over financial reporting;





as a result, the Company issued several financial statements that were inaccurate and would need to be restated;





Lifecore's purported remediation efforts with respect to the foregoing deficiencies were ineffective;





all the foregoing impaired Lifecore's ability to timely file periodic reports with the SEC in compliance with NASDAQ listing requirements; and





accordingly, the Company's financial position and/or prospects were materially overstated.

On March 20, 2024, Lifecore released its Annual Report for the fiscal year 2023 revealing that, despite previous restatements and remediation plans, the Company's Audit Committee had determined that Lifecore's previously issued financial statements for fiscal years 2022, 2021, and part of 2020 should no

longer be relied upon and would need to be restated to "correct errors involving the calculation of capitalized interest, valuation of inventories, and certain other adjustments related to previously divested businesses reflected in the Prior Financial Statements."

On this news, Lifecore's stock price fell $2.18, or 30.3%, to close at $5.01 per share on March 20, 2024.

