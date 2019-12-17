LifeFilez Launches Application Platform

DENVER, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeFilez® Inc., a cloud-based subscription service company that securely stores personal and family data for easy access, launched its pre-release app-centric platform. This pre-release of the new app will be a catalyst for leveraging the convenience of mobile to view life's most important documents.

Over the past year, LifeFilez has made quick moves by placing its headquarters in Denver, naming Elizabeth Krauklis as CEO, and announcing strategic technology development and funding partnerships to deliver a state-of-the-art life planning platform. The new application features a consumer tested UI/UX experience developed by local firm, Firepoint Studios, as well as initiating development of iOS and Android platforms.

"The launch of our app is the first tangible sign of our incredible momentum that we have experienced over the last year," said Beth Krauklis, CEO of LifeFilez. "We now have a detailed development roadmap with a plan to onboard users in 2020. This is an exciting time for our team as our partnerships continue to align, building a strong foundation for our year ahead."

Although the application is not currently available to the public, LifeFilez has the ability to demo the platform and discuss details about a consumer-facing launch set for 2020. The app-centric design will include sophisticated document tagging, robust scanning and a B2B admin for sharing, collaborating and requesting client documents.

"Our goal is to provide our users with a solid foundation that allows for immediate access and sharing of documents," said Dr. Adel ElMessiry, CTM of LifeFilez. "We are now able to iterate quickly on user experience, features and functionality, all of which will provide increased value to our consumer."

About LifeFilez

LifeFilez was founded in 2015 as a platform for capturing, storing, organizing, and accessing life's important documents and digital content. What distinguishes LifeFilez from document storage options like Dropbox or Google Drive is the guidance provided to help customers prepare for and enjoy life's moments and events. LifeFilez closes the distance between the modern family so they can better solve problems, provide guidance, make decisions, and ultimately appreciate a lifetime well documented. For more information visit: www.lifefilez.com

