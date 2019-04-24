LifeFilez Names Beth Krauklis CEO and Makes Plans to Move Headquarters to Denver

DENVER, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeFilez® LLC, a cloud-based subscription service company that securely stores personal and family data for easy access, names Elizabeth (Beth) Krauklis as its CEO. In this position, Krauklis will lead efforts in managing and launching LifeFilez 2.0, a next generation product that will guide users through the maze of essential documents such as wills, power of attorney, insurance policies, birth certificates, medical information, and financial documents.

LifeFilez will move its corporate headquarters to Denver, establishing operations out of Catalyst HTI. Krauklis will lead a seed round of funding set to begin in late May. Funds raised will assist in moving the company forward and building additional functionality into LifeFilez 2.0.

"We are excited to have Beth bring her expertise to further our vision of creating a platform where families and caregivers can easily access important life documents," said Phil Gibbs, chairman, and co-founder of LifeFilez, LLC. "Beth has successfully managed start-ups ranging from e-commerce to a class three medical device; she will be an excellent leader."

Before joining LifeFilez, Krauklis was COO of HeartHero, where she led the company through multiple rounds of funding and secured beneficial partnerships. Throughout her career, Krauklis has held leadership positions with TEKsystems, Indaba Group and Safety One International.

Krauklis holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in English, marketing and public relations from Florida State University.

About LifeFilez

LifeFilez was founded in 2015 as a platform for capturing, storing, organizing, and accessing life's important documents and digital content. What distinguishes LifeFilez from document storage options like Dropbox or Google Drive is the guidance provided to help customers prepare for and enjoy life's moments and events. LifeFilez closes the distance between the modern family so they can better solve problems, provide guidance, make decisions, and ultimately appreciate a lifetime well documented. For more information visit: www.lifefilez.com

