LifeFilez Opens Seed Funding Opportunities to Further Platform Development

DENVER, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeFilez® LLC, a cloud-based subscription service that empowers people to more effectively manage important life documents, opened its first round of fundraising during an event at the company's new headquarter – Catalyst HTI. Denver is the first stop on a three-city investor tour which includes Chicago and Nashville.

LifeFilez will utilize funding to integrate its current technology with a robust integration platform, allowing for access to real-time personal, health, financial, and legal documents.

"On average, a person has seventy-five important life documents on paper, housed in various locations," said Beth Krauklis, CEO of LifeFilez. "Our goal has always been to create an intelligent platform that allows real-time decisions concerning life's most vital documents."

LifeFilez conducted research with the Halverson Group in 2018 to determine when people are most likely to engage in document collection and management. The study confirmed how important real-time and shared access to essential life documentation is to users.

"Working in a hospital setting, I have seen time and time again the desperation felt by those who have lost a loved one or are losing a loved one and the attempt to get affairs in order but unsure where to look," said Dr. Paul Davidson. "I think this is an incredibly viable solution to empower family members to make critical decisions."

About LifeFilez

LifeFilez was founded in 2015 as a platform for capturing, storing, organizing, and accessing life's important documents and digital content. What distinguishes LifeFilez from document storage options like Dropbox or Google Drive is the guidance provided to help customers prepare for and enjoy life's moments and events. LifeFilez closes the distance between the modern family so they can better solve problems, provide guidance, make decisions, and ultimately appreciate a lifetime well documented. For more information visit: www.lifefilez.com

