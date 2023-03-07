SAN DIEGO, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeForce Games , the Web3 game development studio, announces the next level of gaming with its soon-to-launch Game Generator. In anticipation of their upcoming attendance at GDC (Game Developers Conference), Co-CEOs Cathy Carroll and Ryan Inman are excited to announce that their relatively small team at LifeForce Games has cracked the code of the next level of gaming and content creation.

LifeForce Games democratizes game development with user-friendly, custom game generator

"As gamers, we've all had dreams of building our own games, especially ones we could play with our friends. With our no-code drag-and-drop Game Generator, any gamer, no matter their skill level or age, will be able to realize their dream of creating their own game. This is groundbreaking tech and we can't wait to see what gamers create!" said Co-CEO Ryan Inman, aka Boomer.

Alongside the Game Generator are their already Steam-listed games, Forge Horizon, a third-person shooter, and Spark Defense, the first-of-its-kind MOBA Defense, which will both be available this year. Forge Horizon and Spark Defense were built to represent what can be created using the Game Generator.

"When we first launched, our ambition was to create a seamless and accessible environment for users to create games and share experiences," said Co-CEO Cathy Caroll, "Our Game Generator is the realization of that ambition."

Starting in March, the studio will begin the launch of LFG Game Nights where gamers can jump in and test out Spark Defense and Forge Horizon. Gamers will battle for leaderboard bragging rights and in-game collectibles, all in preparation for the alpha launch of the Game Generator where they will then be able to try their hand at creating their own games.

Ultimately the studio's goal is to have a variety of games, game modes, and play styles available for gamers to try their hand at building. Serious builders will also have the opportunity to create battle passes and utilize in-game customizations to make their own brand-specific community games, making this an ideal fit for gamers, content creators, and streamers wanting a place to engage their community.

To explore how not only gaming communities, but also brands can potentially get involved with this one-of-a-kind project, interested parties can reach out to Satsuma and Boomer to arrange a meeting at GDC at [email protected]

Spark Defense can be wishlisted here:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2218100/Spark_Defense/

Forge Horizon can be wishlisted here:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2243590/Forge_Horizon/

About LifeForce Games

LifeForce Games is a game development studio founded by Ryan Inman aka Boomer andCatherine Carroll aka Satsuma, the founders of the largest metaverse developer worldwide, LandVault. The LFG team consists of gaming, media, and technology veterans, including senior team members from Daybreak, Amazon, Disney, HarperCollins, Sony Playstation and Sony Online Entertainment.

For more information, visit https://lifeforce.games

