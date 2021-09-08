LifeGR CEO Scheduled to Arrive at the Pentagon National Memorial in Washington to Complete 9/11 Memorial Walk

WASHINGTON, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jesse Johnson-Brower, LifeGR CEO, veteran, and 9/11 first responder, is scheduled to arrive at the Pentagon National Memorial in Washington on September 11 to complete his 454-mile walk that began August 13 at the World Trade Center National Memorial in New York.

"Although I'm disappointed that I cannot go into the Pentagon, I am honored to be joined by friends and family outside at the memorial," said Johnson-Brower. Upon arriving in Washington, Johnson-Brower will be joined by 70 members of the original Charlie Company 3rd US Infantry Regiment for the first time in 20 years as they visit the Pentagon National Memorial and Pentagon Group Burial Marker in Arlington National Cemetery for a memorial service.

Johnson-Brower began his journey on August 13 to honor the first responders and service members who served our country on 9/11 and visited the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pa. midway through his walk on August 30. "We need to support our American heroes. Many of them are still working through difficult times especially when it comes to mental health," said Johnson-Brower, who founded LifeGR after witnessing the terrorist attacks on 9/11. He continues, "Any donations made to LifeGR will directly impact American heroes needing life-saving trauma therapy, adrenaline therapy, and relational coaching."

Prior to co-founding LifeGR, Mr. Johnson-Brower served as a non-commissioned officer in the 3rd United States Infantry Regiment and Escort to President George W. Bush. He also served on the first unit deployed after the American Airlines Flight 77 struck the Pentagon on September 11, 2001. Since its founding, LifeGR has served more than 3,000 service members.

Several companies have teamed up with LifeGR® to support Johnson-Brower on this walk including the premium synthetic grass provider, ForeverLawn®. "We're excited to support Jesse as he completes this memorial walk," said Dale Karmie, co-founder of ForeverLawn. "We owe such a debt to the brave men and women who have served this country and are honored to support and promote LifeGR." For more information about LifeGR, please visit LifeGR.org.

