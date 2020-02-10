Lifeguard Solutions Salesforce App Announces Release Of Environmental Management Solution And Sustainability Module

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lifeguard Solutions announces the release of its Environmental Management Solution and Sustainability Module as a part of its Winter 2020 release. The enterprise HSEQ Salesforce app is available on the Salesforce App Exchange

Environmental Management Features

Notice of Violation : Automate the process of violation reporting and management. This application will allow for easy identification of the specific regulatory publication that is of issue. Manage the notice with associated investigations, corrective actions and mitigation plans to minimize the potential social and financial impact.

: Automate the process of violation reporting and management. This application will allow for easy identification of the specific regulatory publication that is of issue. Manage the notice with associated investigations, corrective actions and mitigation plans to minimize the potential social and financial impact. Aspects and Impacts : Minimize the potential negative impact in our world with the Environmental Aspects and Impacts solution. Equips an organization to identify aspects and related impacts and assess the potential risk that it exposes the organization to both with and without control measures.

: Minimize the potential negative impact in our world with the Environmental Aspects and Impacts solution. Equips an organization to identify aspects and related impacts and assess the potential risk that it exposes the organization to both with and without control measures. Spills & Releases : Accidents happen. The app provides the tools for an organization to not only manage existing and ongoing issues, but it also gives the ability to mitigate the associated risks to ensure these potential costly issues are not repeated.

: Accidents happen. The app provides the tools for an organization to not only manage existing and ongoing issues, but it also gives the ability to mitigate the associated risks to ensure these potential costly issues are not repeated. Permit Management : Quickly and easily manage a centralized database of all organizational permits including identified prerequisites and clauses to ensure compliance. Automatic proactive and reactive reminders are managed within the solution to also further an organizations compliance goals.

: Quickly and easily manage a centralized database of all organizational permits including identified prerequisites and clauses to ensure compliance. Automatic proactive and reactive reminders are managed within the solution to also further an organizations compliance goals. Regulatory Content Library: Through integrations or uploads, maintain a complete listing of regulatory publications that would be applicable for an organization's locations. Integrations available with both STP and Enhesa

Sustainability Module Features

Complete view of Sustainability Performance : Organizations enjoy unparalleled insights into their specific metrics with real-time dashboards, trending, and benchmarking capabilities. Organizations can visualize their sustainability performance at a glance allowing them to make informed and accurate decisions.

: Organizations enjoy unparalleled insights into their specific metrics with real-time dashboards, trending, and benchmarking capabilities. Organizations can visualize their sustainability performance at a glance allowing them to make informed and accurate decisions. Mitigation of Potential Data input and Calculation Errors : Empowers the creation of data validation/entry rules and standardization of calculations for a global footprint. Calculations can be regional or standardized to global requirements and work in conjunction with your specific data validation/entry rules to ensure consistency of data input.

: Empowers the creation of data validation/entry rules and standardization of calculations for a global footprint. Calculations can be regional or standardized to global requirements and work in conjunction with your specific data validation/entry rules to ensure consistency of data input. Drive Task Completion : Predefined schedule of monitoring activities and the capability of assigning required follow-up tasks to employees based on specific metric inputs. Automated escalating email notifications and reminders drive accountability and task completion.

: Predefined schedule of monitoring activities and the capability of assigning required follow-up tasks to employees based on specific metric inputs. Automated escalating email notifications and reminders drive accountability and task completion. Ease of Data Collection Providing Standardization and Consistency : Easy and flexible data input options allow users to manually import sustainability data from a variety of sources or automatic import it from external databases. Leveraging the Salesforce platform allows for easy direct API Integration to a variety of data sources further reducing the time and resources required to collect data while increasing data reliability

: Easy and flexible data input options allow users to manually import sustainability data from a variety of sources or automatic import it from external databases. Leveraging the Salesforce platform allows for easy direct API Integration to a variety of data sources further reducing the time and resources required to collect data while increasing data reliability Centralize Sustainability Reporting and Record Keeping: Record your organization's key sustainability (or other) metrics into a single database where information can not only be reviewing & analyzed, but more importantly reported and shared among your executive stakeholders. Indicator groups can be created and managed among a variety of different topics to provide in-depth insight into the metrics that are important to your organization.

About Lifeguard Solutions

Lifeguard Solutions HSEQ Salesforce app was developed in 2015 to address the problem that billions of dollars are spent each year on antiquated solutions that are difficult to use and poorly adopted, painful and costly to implement and maintain, and hamstrung by outdated technology

Development of the Lifeguard HSEQ app on the Salesforce platform ensures that the solution

Meets the highest enterprise-level standards for mobile, security, uptime, and compliance.

Configurability to any business workflow, jurisdiction or metrics requirement

Deployment time and implementation cost is reduced by 33% from legacy providers

