Lifeguard Summit Hosted by Paralympian Jamal Hill of Aquatics Today to Focus on Strengthening a Universal Lifeguard Community

LOS ANGELES, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The first-ever Lifeguard Summit is coming to virtual platforms everywhere on July 27th, 2022. The virtual summit will be hosted by Aquatics Today beginning at 10:30 a.m. PST. and last two hours. This by-invitation event will focus on providing personal development to current and aspiring lifeguards as we build a global community of aquatics heroes destined to become LIFEGUARD ROCKSTARS!

Lifeguard Summit Banner Summit Speakers: Bruce "Hoppo" Hopkins, Cullen Jones, Kay Smiley, Erik Logan, Charles Bias

Oprah Winfrey once said, "Be thankful for what you have; you'll end up having more. If you concentrate on what you don't have, you will never, ever have enough." Summer is in full swing, but cities around the U.S. are facing a labor crisis that is affecting a seasonal staple: swimming. The American Lifeguard Association said a national shortage of lifeguards has rendered anywhere between one-third to nearly half of all 300,000 public pools in the U.S. either understaffed or completely unmanned. Now more than ever, it's imperative to concentrate our collective efforts on honoring and developing the lifeguards that are currently servicing our national communities, otherwise, they won't be back!

This year's virtual summit will focus on providing an upward plan for the future growth of lifeguards as well as highlight career opportunities that including the importance of financial literacy. Through online live-stream, interactive sessions, and keynote addresses from leaders in the field, we will explore the success pyramid for short-term and long-term development as a career lifeguard.

The summit will include keynote speeches, panel interviews, and interactive opportunities that will provide attendees with the tools they need in order to stay up on all of today's happenings within our industry so that our heroes may continue being honored day by day without fail, for preventing aquatic accidents, saving lives, and enriching communities. Whether you're a lifeguard yourself or an aquatics facility manager, looking to keep your lifeguard's engines burning hot throughout all seasons in the office or on-call - this event is not to be missed! Register today for this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity where your entire aquatics agency can meet their favorite celebrity lifeguards, learn about future growth opportunities, and be honored with an award!

Jamal Hill, Paralympic Medalist and Managing Director of Aquatics Today will host the Lifeguard Summit. Hill says, "I'm excited about this because I think it's offering something to our lifesaving community that they don't have a lot of right now. That's access to the educational materials that help to build social skills, self-esteem, and goals, in addition to in-water skills."

The summit, which will be held online on July 27th, will feature keynote speeches from 2x Olympic Gold medal swimmer Cullen Jones, Head Lifeguard of the world-famous Bondi Beach Bruce "Hoppo" Hopkins, Executive Director of the United States Lifesaving Association Kay Smiley, CEO of the World Surf League Erik Logan, and Owner & Chief Financial Officer of SYGU LLC Charles Bias.

Register now for this free event at LifeguardSummit.com. An All-Access Pass to watch the recordings with your team can be purchased if you are unable to attend the live event. Several other aquatics-related summits are scheduled for the year.

