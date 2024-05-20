Lifeguards Offer Tips for Staying Safe at Beaches and Water Parks This Summer

GULF SHORES and ORANGE BEACH, Ala. and PIGEON FORGE, Tenn., May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Memorial Day is the official start of the summer travel season, kicking off 100 days of fun in the sun … and water!

Two of the most popular summer vacation destinations are beaches and water parks, each of which brings plenty of joy but also potential worries. To help visitors prepare for a summer in the sun and create pleasant memories in and near the water, lifeguards spend countless hours training to avoid emergencies and conditioning themselves to be ready if they do need to spring into action.

Staying safe is a cooperative effort between visitors and lifeguards. Credit The Dollywood Company.

We spoke with some of these lifeguards to get some tips on how to keep everyone safe this summer, no matter what part of the country they're vacationing in.

Beach Safety

The twin beach communities of Gulf Shores and Orange Beach in coastal Alabama welcome millions of visitors each summer. Though the beaches along the Gulf of Mexico offer unique features that set them apart from beaches up and down the East and West coasts of the United States, there are general rules that all beachgoers can follow to stay safe this summer. (And the final week of May, noted as National Beach Safety Week, is the perfect time to remind people of those rules.)

Joethan Phillips, the Beach Safety Chief for the City of Gulf Shores, and Brett Lesinger, the Beach Safety Division Chief for the City of Orange Beach, support their destinations' "BEach SAFE" program, which aims to educate visitors about potential hazards and help them best prepare for their beach vacations.

"An open body of water always has hazards and dangers," Lesinger says. "It's not like a pool. You don't know the exact depth. You may not be able to see the floor. There are waves and currents, even on the flattest days."

Phillips agrees, saying, "Know what you're getting yourself into. Know that this is not a controlled body of water."

Here are some safety tips that the pair assembled for travelers planning a beach vacation this summer:

Prepare for the Beach

Learn to swim.

If you don't know how to swim, use a U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jacket. You can buy these at local stores in all beach communities.

Research the area you're visiting so you're aware of what to expect on the beach and in the water.

Many beach communities offer text services so you can be notified about water and weather conditions. Opt into this a few days before your trip and opt out when you return home.

Practice Water Safety

Swim near a lifeguard or tower.

Don't ever go to the beach or in the water alone. Always have a buddy with you.

Take the time to look for warning flags and understand their meanings. These will be at the end of boardwalks, on lifeguard stands and at access points to public beaches.

Respond to Emergencies

If you see someone in trouble, stop what you're doing and call 9-1-1. Do not use your phone to record the event; use it to help the person in trouble.

If the water is overtaking you, try not to panic. Conserve your energy.

If you feel that you're in danger, wave for help.

Float on your back or try to tread water until the lifeguard can reach you.

Don't Get Lost

Snap a family photo at the start of the day so you can describe what people are wearing.

Know where your stuff is. Everything looks the same, from umbrellas to beach chairs.

Find a point of reference that's easily identifiable to all members of your group, especially kids.

Adults should watch children at all times, but remind kids to look for a lifeguard for help if they lose track of their family.

Know your address and name of the place you're staying.

Water Park Safety

Most of us know the name Dollywood, Dolly Parton's theme park in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. Its sister water park, Dollywood's Splash Country, might not be as well known, but it's just as celebrated within the amusement industry. It offers towering slides, sparkling pools, family-friendly splash zones and beautiful scenery … because like Dollywood, this water park is built into the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains.

Though it's noted for great rides, incredible food options and an array of entertainment, Dollywood's Splash Country is known throughout the industry for its commitment to safety. Lauren Lowery, Senior Operations Manager, helps oversee the park's team of award-winning lifeguards, who spend hours preparing through an intensive program developed by Ellis & Associates, which has trained aquatic safety teams in more than 40 countries.

"It can be hard to keep safety top-of-mind when a water park's environment is so exciting, but a little safety preparation can go a long way," Lowery says. "We encourage our guests to do their research before they visit. Gain an understanding of the park and its offerings, so you can have a plan for your visit."

Dollywood's Splash Country offers these additional tips for staying safe at water attractions this summer:

Wear Proper Swim Gear

Wear brightly colored swimwear to help increase visibility.

Avoid blues and greens that might blend into the water and make it harder for lifeguards to see you.

Inexperienced swimmers should use Coast Guard-approved life jackets and puddle jumpers.

Avoid inflatable swimming aids such as "floaties" or "water wings."

Swim Safely

Always swim with a buddy.

Don't dive into shallow pools. Instead, jump in feet-first.

Don't jump or push others into the water.

Always have additional adult supervision. Extra eyes can help ensure safety.

Look Before You Slide

Water parks are full of fun attractions for all ages and swim abilities. It's important to understand exactly what kind of water ride you're getting on.

Watch a ride before getting in line. Pay attention to its entry and exit points, twists and turns, or any other aspect that could bring difficulty to a rider.

Take the time to read the ride's safety signage, which will be posted at the entrance.

Don't get onto a ride if it makes you nervous or uncomfortable, and don't try to talk others into doing so.

Take Care of Your Body

Swimming is a fun but tiring activity.

Being in a body of water is not the same as drinking water. Be sure to hydrate properly for a long day in the sun.

Stay energized. Our bodies naturally burn more energy just by being in the water, so make sure you eat plenty of nutritious foods during your day at the water park.

Water can reflect and intensify the sun's rays, putting you at risk for sunburn on even the cloudiest of days. Wear and reapply sunscreen often.

Above all, whether you're spending your vacation at a water park or the beach, take your cues from the lifeguards, who spend hours training and learning how to navigate potential danger.

"We're not here to ruin people's fun," Lesinger says. "We want people to enjoy their vacation and go home safely."

SOURCE MBPR