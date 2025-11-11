LifeKnight, Inc. Appoints Security Industry Leader Buffy Payne as Chief Security Officer

Expanding Global Safety Innovation Through AI-Driven Detection and Direction

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeKnight, Inc., a pioneer in AI-powered safety and health monitoring technology, today announced the appointment of Buffy Payne as Chief Security Officer (CSO). A distinguished leader with more than three decades of experience in corporate security, crisis management, and operational risk, Payne's appointment reinforces LifeKnight's commitment to integrating human expertise with advanced artificial intelligence to protect people, workplaces, and communities.

As LifeKnight advances its patented Detection and Direction technology, which identifies emergencies, health incidents, and environmental threats in real time, Payne will play a pivotal role in embedding enterprise and global security standards into every layer of the company's expanding platform. Her leadership unites the disciplines of security operations, intelligence, and AI ethics, strengthening LifeKnight's position as a trusted partner for organizations modernizing how they manage safety and risk.

"Buffy's expertise bridges human insight and technological innovation," said Avery Piantedosi, Founder and CEO of LifeKnight, Inc. "She has dedicated her career to protecting others, and her leadership will ensure that LifeKnight continues to design systems that respond to real-world needs with intelligence and purpose. We are honored to welcome her as we scale LifeKnight's reach into new markets and mission-critical environments."

Before joining LifeKnight, Payne held senior leadership roles including Chief Security Officer at Novelis, Senior Director of Investigations at Equifax, and Fraud Operations Leader at JPMorgan Chase. Her career spans both private and public sectors, where she has led global initiatives in enterprise resilience, insider threat mitigation, and emergency response.

Payne is a respected member of professional security associations including InfraGard, DSAC, OSAC, IAFCI, and HT-CIA, and is widely recognized for her advocacy of veterans, first responders, and women in security. Through her involvement with FEW-Atlanta and the Outer Circle Foundation, she has championed programs that empower those who serve on the front lines of crisis response and community safety.

At LifeKnight, Payne will oversee enterprise security strategy and resilience programs, focusing on the seamless integration of physical, digital, and AI-based protection measures across the company's technology ecosystem. Her insights will guide product development, compliance frameworks, and cross-industry collaborations as LifeKnight deploys its safety solutions in senior living, workplace safety, healthcare, and emergency communication networks.

"LifeKnight is transforming how we think about safety," said Buffy Payne. "It is not just about reacting to emergencies. It is about using intelligent technology to anticipate risk, strengthen response, and ultimately save lives. I am honored to join a team that pairs innovation with integrity and builds technology that serves both purpose and protection."

LifeKnight's momentum is supported by partnerships with IBM Watson and NVIDIA's Inception Program, which advance the company's work in real-time event detection, edge computing, and predictive analytics. The company's core technology, the LifeKnight API Platform, enables connected devices, wearables, and enterprise systems to communicate directly with emergency services. By bypassing traditional call center intermediaries, LifeKnight reduces response times when every second counts.

Complementing the API platform is the LOIS Safety App, a mobile solution that provides real-time check-ins, automated emergency triggers, and verified response routing. Together, these technologies redefine how detection leads to direction, delivering peace of mind to individuals, employees, and organizations worldwide.

About LifeKnight, Inc.

LifeKnight, Inc. is an AI-powered safety and health technology company redefining real-time emergency detection and response. Through its patented LifeKnight API and LOIS Safety App, the platform connects users, wearables, and organizations directly to emergency services, detecting critical events and directing help faster than ever before. With partnerships across healthcare, enterprise safety, and public response networks, LifeKnight's mission is simple: to proactively save lives.

