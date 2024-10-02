LifeKnight, Inc. Partners with IBM WatsonX to Launch AI-Enabled 911 First Responder System Accepted into NVIDIA Inception Program to Accelerate AI Innovation

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeKnight, Inc., a leader in emergency response technology, announces a strategic partnership with IBM WatsonX to develop the world's first AI-enabled 911 first responder system. This collaboration leverages WatsonX's AI to improve response times, situational awareness, and decision-making during emergencies.

The AI-driven system integrates machine learning, natural language processing, and predictive analytics to streamline communication between first responders and dispatch centers. By analyzing real-time data, the platform prioritizes calls, optimizes resource allocation, and predicts risks based on historical patterns.

LifeKnight's patented API technology uniquely positions the company to solve the U.S. 911 system's ongoing challenges. Unlike traditional systems that rely on call centers, LifeKnight's API directly connects first responders to emergencies, eliminating delays and ensuring faster response times. By sending critical information to responders in real-time, LifeKnight's system ensures that help arrives promptly, potentially saving lives.

"Our partnership with IBM WatsonX is a game-changer for public safety," said Avery Piantedosi, CEO of LifeKnight, Inc. "By connecting first responders directly to emergencies without relying on traditional call centers, we're revolutionizing emergency services."

Experts have raised concerns about the current state of the U.S. 911 system. Jonathan Gilad, Vice President of Government Affairs at the National Emergency Number Association (NENA), emphasized, "Next-generation 911 shouldn't be for people who happen to have an emergency in a good location," underscoring the need for upgraded technology in all regions, not just affluent areas.

George Kelemen, Executive Director of the Industry Council for Emergency Response Technologies, called the 911 system a "national security imperative," stressing the importance of reliable response systems, particularly in crises such as school shootings or natural disasters. Former FCC Chair Ajit Pai highlighted the risks posed by outdated infrastructure, noting, "We need more of an organized effort at the federal level because 911 is so decentralized."

LifeKnight's API addresses these concerns by bypassing vulnerable call centers and leveraging AI-driven communication to ensure constant uptime and reliability, even during large-scale crises.

In addition to its IBM WatsonX partnership, LifeKnight is proud to announce its acceptance into the prestigious NVIDIA Inception program, which will accelerate AI innovation. This exclusive membership provides access to cutting-edge resources that will further develop its 911 system and proprietary API.

"Our acceptance into NVIDIA Inception gives us the resources to fully realize AI's potential in emergency response," said Piantedosi. "With IBM WatsonX and NVIDIA behind us, we're poised to reshape the future of emergency services."

As LifeKnight continues to lead in emergency technology, its partnerships with IBM WatsonX and NVIDIA demonstrate its commitment to leveraging AI to enhance public safety, improve outcomes, and save lives.

