LifeLabs Learning Celebrates 500,000 Learners, Building Leadership Skills for the Evolving Workplace

NEW YORK, June 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeLabs Learning, the leading source for instantly useful and delightfully unusual learning and development solutions, announced a significant milestone: 500,000 learners worldwide have developed their leadership skills through its unique live learning programs. Since its inception in 2015, LifeLabs Learning has experienced remarkable growth, with 350,000 learners joining since 2020 alone. This surge reflects the increasing demand for people-centered leadership skills in today's ever-changing work environment.

"We're passionate about giving managers and teams the skills they need to build workplaces where people feel connected, valued, and empowered to do their best work," said Mike O'Brien, CRO of LifeLabs Learning. "Manager training skills like feedback, coaching, and productivity are the foundation of resilient, innovative, and, frankly, more human-friendly workplaces. We're on a mission to reach one million people-skilled leaders by 2025, and this milestone is a huge step forward."

LifeLabs Learning provides both Private Training Programs and a flexible Membership option, making leadership development accessible and scalable for organizations of all sizes. To meet the increasing demand from larger enterprises, the company recently launched the new LifeLabs Learning Platform , a powerful digital tool designed to deliver impactful manager training at scale.

LifeLabs Learning program impact highlights include:

Global Reach: Learners span 42 countries and various industries, including software and technology, healthcare, financial services, professional services, and media and entertainment.

Top Courses: Top-attended leadership workshops include Feedback Skills, Coaching Skills, and Behaviors of Inclusion.

"We consistently get amazing feedback on any and all LifeLabs training we offer to our employees - they tell us that the content is solid and the facilitators are amazing," said Rose Martin, Learning & Development at X (formerly Twitter). "We hear that the trainings are extremely practical, relevant to our work, and offer tools that our folks can apply right away."

As the future of work unfolds, LifeLabs Learning is dedicated to solidifying its position as the global authority on the human skills critical for success. The company equips managers and individuals with the tools they need to navigate the evolving workplace – from remote and hybrid teams to the rise of Artificial Intelligence.

"Automation is taking over repetitive tasks, making human skills like communication, stakeholder management, and change leadership even more essential," said O'Brien. "These are the competencies needed to navigate complex situations, adapt to new realities, and foster a culture of innovation and resilience. We're committed to helping organizations thrive in this changing landscape, and that's what makes our work so exciting!"

About LifeLabs Learning

LifeLabs Learning is the source for instantly useful and delightfully unusual learning and development that sticks. One of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., LifeLabs Learning offers expert-led live and on-demand programs to create engaged and high-performing workplaces, faster. Programs teach managers Tipping Point Skills like coaching, feedback, and inclusion – focusing only on the behaviors that lead to the biggest impact in the shortest time. An Inc. 5000 company, LifeLabs Learning has upskilled over 500,000 people at more than 2,400 innovative companies, including Etsy, BlackRock, Target, and Kaiser Permanente. Learn more at https://lifelabslearning.com/ .

