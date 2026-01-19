LifeLabs/Harris Poll January 2026 Study Reveals 84% of Golfers Want Cooling Technology in Apparel

Results: Heat could cause 68% of golfers to take a break or abandon rounds early; 73% of golfers say warm weather negatively impacts their performance

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeLabs® , a materials science company pioneering temperature-regulating textiles, today released new consumer research conducted on their behalf last week by The Harris Poll examining how heat, comfort, and cooling technology shape golf performance and golf apparel preferences. Ahead of the PGA Show (January 20-23), the world's largest global golf industry event, new findings show that heat is having a significant impact on golfers' enjoyment and performance.

Eighty-four percent of golfers (defined as those who have played golf on an outdoor course or driving range in the past 5 years) say they would be more likely to choose a golf apparel brand that uses cooling technology in their fabric over one that does not, while 68% of golfers say if they felt too hot while playing golf, they would likely take a break or end a round early. In addition, 73% of golfers report that very warm weather negatively affects their performance, including 22% who say it has a major negative impact.

"Golfers are clearly telling us that comfort and performance go hand-in-hand, and that heat can be the difference between finishing strong and cutting a round short," said Mya Franklin, Director of North America Business Operations at LifeLabs. "Our proprietary performance technology, CoolLife®, is a solution that is easily integrated into the design and manufacturing process resulting in a cooling effect designed for long-duration periods of time in sun and heat, exactly what golfers need."

LifeLabs' CoolLife technology is the world's first and only thermally transparent textile, providing a permanent, instant, and continuous cooling effect that reduces surface temperature by 2°C.

CoolLife yarn is produced using globally patented nanoporous polyethylene polymer technology from Stanford University. According to the MSI (Material Sustainability Index), it delivers a more favorable environmental impact rating compared with conventional synthetic fibers, man-made fibers, and natural fibers, helping brand partners successfully balance high performance with sustainability considerations.

"CoolLife isn't a marketing buzzword, it's a fabric performance platform that manages heat, enabling golfers to be comfortable for 9, 18 or 36 holes," said Jordi Beneyto-Ferre, director of Textile Innovation and Sustainability at LifeLabs. "Our goal is to work with brand partners to translate thermoregulating science into golf-ready materials balancing cooling comfort, breathability, and durability ensuring that performance doesn't drop when temperatures rise."

Founded by Professor Yi Cui and Sophia Ou, LifeLabs brings patented thermoregulating materials innovation to brand partners across performance categories, pairing textile science with scalable development support to help create measurable comfort benefits in real-world conditions.

Survey Method: This survey was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of LifeLabs from January 6-8, 2026, among 2,096 U.S. adults ages 18 and older, among whom 459 have participated in outdoor golf in the past five years (golfers). The sampling precision of Harris online polls is measured by using a Bayesian credible interval. For this study, the sample data is accurate to within +/- 2.5 percentage points using a 95% confidence level. This credible interval will be wider among subsets of the surveyed population of interest. For complete survey methodology, including weighting variables and subgroup sample sizes, please contact Jason Silva, CGPR ( [email protected] ).

About LifeLabs®: LifeLabs® is a material science enterprise founded by Professor Yi Cui and Sophia Ou. LifeLabs develops sustainable, high-performance textiles through its proprietary WarmLife® and CoolLife® technologies. With a mission to reduce energy consumption while improving personal comfort, LifeLabs® empowers apparel brands and consumers to embrace a more sustainable future. For more information, visit https://lifelabs.design/ .

