LifeLegacy Introduces Online Last Will & Testament

"In addition to our dad being a brilliant financial mind, he was a planner and a giver," LifeLegacy CEO Spencer Cassidy said. "He taught us that, with the right tools, you don't have to be a millionaire to make a noticeable impact on the causes you care about. The company we created lets anyone leave a significant, lasting legacy to any cause or charity in a financially affordable manner."

Funding for charitable giving through LifeLegacy is accomplished through a variety of planning products including the new LifeLegacy Wills option, life insurance, annuities, and crypto donations. All these gifts can be managed and analyzed using Life Legacy's proprietary donor tracking dashboard, which makes it easy for nonprofits to track planned gifts.

The benefits of such a platform have never been more important. In the wake of the pandemic, many charities, religious organizations, alumni associations, private high schools and fraternal organizations are seeing decreased annual giving. The ability to activate online life insurance and wills can significantly increase planned gifts from existing and prospective donors. These gifts can smooth the ebbs and flows of annual gifts.

For financial services companies, offering free access to an online will can add value to existing client relationships and help drive qualified new customer leads. There has been a flurry of activity in the online last will and testament market. With LifeLegacy's release of their will product, the platform now offers a complete ecosystem that enables individuals to secure their financial future and protect their families while also making a lasting impact on the causes they're most passionate about.

"People want to protect their loved ones' financial future, but they also want to leave a meaningful legacy. LifeLegacy helps individuals solve both goals," Cassidy explained.

