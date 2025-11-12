GUIYANG, China, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- During the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War, southwest China's Guizhou province was a crucial transportation hub of wartime supplies flow. Among many routes, the 24-switchback Road, hailed as the Lifeline of the War of Resistance, served as a vital land route linking the great rear area to the front lines and channeling international aid into the country. Meanwhile, the Jiuzhou Airfield in Huangping County was a key airport for the Hump air route and made significant contributions to the ultimate victory of the war.

Lifeline in the Flames: The Past and Present of China’s Wartime Arteries

This year marks the 80th anniversary of the victory of the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War. To commemorate history, the International Communication Center of Guizhou Radio and Television Station has invited Gavin Andrew Cooley, a descendant of an American veteran of WWII, to travel to Huangping, Guizhou. Gavin meets Han Yu, a local female pilot, from whom he learns about the significance of the Jiuzhou Airfield. He shares the story of his great-grandfather during WWII.

As the journey continues, Gavin finds that General Claire Lee Chennault, commander of the Flying Tigers, once stationed his team here to aid China's resistance. Deeply moved by their stories, Gavin lays flowers before Chennault's statue with respect.

The two travel to the 24-switchback Road in Qinglong County, where they experience how difficult wartime transportation once was. Along the way, they learn about the story of the Nanyang Volunteers — overseas Chinese who returned from Southeast Asia to support the war against aggression. Then they come to the Panjiang Bridge, a critical bridge during the war. Their journey concludes at the Baling River Bridge, where they witness the transformation of Guizhou's bridges and experience how transportation and tourism have integrated in today's Guizhou.

After 80 years, Jiuzhou Airfield has been transformed into a training base, among the few A1/A2-grade general aviation airports in Qiandongnan Prefecture. The 24-switchback Road in Qinglong has become a national 4A-level scenic area, hosting sport events like mountain runs and torch festivals. Across the province, over 30,000 bridges have transformed Guizhou into a highway plateau. From extreme sports to educational programs and sightseeing tours, bridges of engineering marvels greatly boost local tourism and promote Guizhou's high-quality development.

At the end of his journey, Gavin says with awe: "Guizhou is truly magical—beyond words, beyond imagination."

YouTube Link：https://youtu.be/3LPJsvbrZgU

