Lifeloc Reports First Quarter 2021 Results

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lifeloc Technologies, Inc. (OTC: LCTC), a global leader in the development and manufacturing of breath alcohol and drug testing devices, has announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

First Quarter Financial Highlights

Lifeloc posted quarterly net revenue of $1.810 million resulting in a quarterly net income of $403 thousand, or $0.16 per diluted share. These results compare to net revenue of $2.018 million and quarterly net loss of $(165) thousand, or $(0.07) per diluted share in the first quarter of 2020. Revenue for the quarter declined 10% versus the first quarter last year, primarily from the impact of the COVID-19 global pandemic and the government ordered shutdowns.

As previously reported in 2020, Lifeloc received a $465 thousand SBA guaranteed loan through the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). These loans could be completely forgiven by the SBA if the proceeds were spent in accordance with the program rules. Lifeloc complied with this program and applied for forgiveness in 2020, which was granted by the SBA in early 2021, with the financial benefit of the forgiveness realized in the first quarter of 2021. The PPP program was quite successful in mitigating the negative effect of the significant demand suppression on cash flow from the pandemic while allowing Lifeloc to carefully reduce structural costs and retain critical personnel, with no compromise to our product development efforts.

Lifeloc qualified for and received a second PPP loan of $471 thousand in Q1 of 2021. As with the first loan, Lifeloc intends to comply with all requirements and will apply for forgiveness of this loan after the program conditions are satisfied and the application process is made available.

Our new platform LX9 and LT7 devices were introduced late in 2019. Despite current difficult market conditions, the features (and performance) of the new L-series products have driven penetration by meeting previously unaddressable market needs, such as wider temperature ranges and fast customization that incorporates local languages. We expect that most L-series sales will be incremental to FC-series devices rather than displacing FC-series sales. "In January 2021 our L-series devices were certified to SAI's (Standards Australia International) latest AS 3547:2019 standards for Breath Alcohol Detectors. This achievement solidifies our ability to provide advanced breath alcohol detectors to a robust market and provides a product certification that is highly regarded in the Pacific Rim," said Mark Lary, Director of Regulatory Affairs.

We continue to invest in the significant growth opportunities of alcohol monitoring and drug detection. The monitoring opportunity will be addressed primarily through the redesigned Real-Time Alcohol Detection and Reporting (R.A.D.A.R.®) device. Manufacture of the second generation R.A.D.A.R. 200 protype devices began in late 2020. Testing of these redesigned R.A.D.A.R. devices and integration with the monitoring system has been extensive, requiring additional modification before final release. The design has been finalized with several devices now in field testing by key customers and sales release planned this year. Several upgrades have been made to the reporting system with an entirely new enrollment app to automate that process.

Our most important goal remains the convergence of the market need for rapid detection of drugs of abuse with Lifeloc's capabilities. Resources have been committed to finalizing the development of the SpinDx™ technology platform and the rapid, quantitative marijuana breathalyzer built on that platform. We have improved the detection sensitivity for delta-9-THC as well as the robustness of the device. Work continues to develop this system into a device that can be used for roadside testing.

"We look forward to the continued improvement of general business conditions, especially within our customer base. The last year has been particularly difficult for the travel industry and law enforcement," commented Dr. Wayne Willkomm, President and CEO. "But our real growth driver is the strong pipeline of recent and coming product releases. Additional features requested by various European law enforcement agencies are being added to the L-series platform. Together with the imminent release of the redesigned R.A.D.A.R 200 devices, this should develop a healthy recurring revenue stream. The next big milestone for Lifeloc will be completing the commercialization of the SpinDx platform – a major effort that will be prioritized over short-term profitability."

About Lifeloc Technologies

Lifeloc Technologies, Inc. (OTC: LCTC) is a trusted U.S. manufacturer of evidential breath alcohol testers and related training and supplies for Workplace, Law Enforcement, Corrections and International customers. Lifeloc stock trades over-the-counter under the symbol LCTC. We are a fully reporting Company with our SEC filings available on our web site, www.lifeloc.com/investor.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve substantial risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements expressed or implied in this press release, including statements about our strategies, expectations about new and existing products, market demand, acceptance of new and existing products, technologies and opportunities, market size and growth, and return on investments in products and market, are based on information available to us on the date of this document, and we assume no obligation to update such forward-looking statements. Investors are strongly encouraged to review the section titled "Risk Factors" in our SEC filings.

R.A.D.A.R.® is a registered trademark of Lifeloc Technologies, Inc.

SpinDx™ is a trademark of Sandia Corporation.

Amy Evans

Lifeloc Technologies, Inc.

http://www.lifeloc.com

(303) 431-9500

LIFELOC TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Condensed Balance Sheets

ASSETS













March 31,











2021



December 31, CURRENT ASSETS:

(Unaudited)



2020

Cash $ 2,317,035

$ 2,195,070

Accounts receivable, net

693,225



523,603

Inventories, net

2,580,148



2,498,126

Income taxes receivable

234,541



220,657

Prepaid expenses and other

98,568



77,962

Total current assets

5,923,517



5,515,418













PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, at cost:











Land

317,932



317,932

Building

1,928,795



1,928,795

Real-time Alcohol Detection And Recognition equipment and software

569,448



569,448

Production equipment, software and space modifications

958,785



958,785

Training courses

432,375



432,375

Office equipment, software and space modifications

216,618



216,618

Sales and marketing equipment and space modifications

226,356



226,356

Research and development equipment, software and space modifications

190,818



190,818

Less accumulated depreciation

(2,341,432)



(2,277,839)

Total property and equipment, net

2,499,695



2,563,288













OTHER ASSETS:











Patents, net

141,738



144,702

Deposits and other

164,798



164,798

Deferred taxes

149,583



148,142

Total other assets

456,119



457,642















Total assets $ 8,879,331

$ 8,536,348













LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES:











Accounts payable $ 355,819

$ 333,851

Term loan payable, current portion

46,612



46,936

Paycheck Protection loan payable

471,347



465,097

Customer deposits

161,465



155,295

Accrued expenses

163,719



266,266

Deferred revenue, current portion

44,154



41,053

Reserve for warranty expense

46,500



46,500

Total current liabilities

1,289,616



1,354,998













TERM LOAN PAYABLE, net of current portion and











debt issuance costs

1,266,120



1,277,531













DEFERRED REVENUE, net of current portion

2,325



3,177

Total liabilities

2,558,061



2,635,706













COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES























STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:











Common stock, no par value; 50,000,000 shares











authorized, 2,454,116 shares outstanding

4,650,812



4,633,655

Retained earnings

1,670,458



1,266,987

Total stockholders' equity

6,321,270



5,900,642















Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 8,879,331

$ 8,536,348



























LIFELOC TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Condensed Statements of Income (Unaudited)









Three Months Ended March 31, REVENUES:

2021



2020

Product sales $ 1,775,447

$ 1,937,866

Royalties

12,564



59,281

Rental income

21,532



21,189

Total

1,809,543



2,018,336













COST OF SALES

985,666



1,240,260













GROSS PROFIT

823,877



778,076













OPERATING EXPENSES:











Research and development

307,212



296,897

Sales and marketing

230,478



326,564

General and administrative

350,120



356,887

Total

887,810



980,348













OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)

(63,933)



(202,272)













OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE):











Forgiveness of Paycheck Protection loan

465,097



-

Interest income

499



7,176

Interest expense

(13,517)



(14,131)

Total other income (expense)

452,079



(6,955)













NET INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE PROVISION FOR TAXES

388,146



(209,227)













BENEFIT FROM (PROVISION FOR) FEDERAL AND STATE INCOME TAXES

15,325



43,921













NET INCOME (LOSS) $ 403,471

$ (165,306)













NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE, BASIC $ 0.16

$ (0.07)













NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE, DILUTED $ 0.16

$ (0.07)













WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES, BASIC

2,454,116



2,454,116













WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES, DILUTED

2,454,116



2,454,116

Lifeloc Technologies, Inc. Statements of Stockholders' Equity (Unaudited)































Three Months Ended March 31,



2021

2020 Total stockholders' equity, beginning balances $ 5,900,642

$ 6,792,221













Common stock (no shares issued during periods):











Beginning balances

4,633,655



4,603,304

Stock based compensation expense related











to stock options

17,157



32,111

Ending balances

4,650,812



4,635,415













Retained earnings:











Beginning balances

1,266,987



2,188,917

Net income (loss)

403,471



(165,306)

Ending balances

1,670,458



2,023,611













Total stockholders' equity, ending balances $ 6,321,270

$ 6,659,026

LIFELOC TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Condensed Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)





















Three Months Ended March 31, CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: 2021

2020

Net income (loss) $ 403,471

$ (165,306)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash









provided from (used in) operating activities-













Forgiveness of Paycheck Protection loan (round 1)

(465,097)



-

Depreciation and amortization

66,828



97,199

Provision for doubtful accounts, net change

-



2,000

Provision for inventory obsolescence, net change

-



36,765

Deferred taxes, net change

(1,441)



(9,349)

Reserve for warranty expense, net change

-



1,000

Stock based compensation expense related to











stock options

17,157



32,111

Changes in operating assets and liabilities-











Accounts receivable

(169,622)



1,201

Inventories

(82,022)



(286,797)

Income taxes receivable

(13,884)



(34,555)

Prepaid expenses and other

(20,606)



(120,915)

Accounts payable

21,968



218,563

Customer deposits

6,170



(29,699)

Accrued expenses

(102,547)



28,908

Deferred revenue

2,249



(4,539)



Net cash provided from (used in)













operating activities

(337,376)



(233,413)















CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:











Purchases of property and equipment

-



(9,088)

Patent filing expense

-



(18,772)



Net cash (used in) investing activities

-



(27,860)















CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:











Proceeds from Paycheck Protection loan (round 2)

471,347



-

Principal payments made on term loan

(12,006)



(11,391)



Net cash provided from (used in)













financing activities

459,341



(11,391)















NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH

121,965



(272,664)















CASH, BEGINNING OF PERIOD

2,195,070



3,185,996















CASH, END OF PERIOD $ 2,317,035

$ 2,913,332















SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION:











Cash paid for interest $ 13,246

$ 13,860

















Cash paid for income tax $ -

$ 20,063

SOURCE Lifeloc Technologies

Related Links

http://www.lifeloc.com

