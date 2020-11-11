Lifeloc Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Nov 11, 2020, 16:34 ET
WHEAT RIDGE, Colo., Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lifeloc Technologies, Inc. (OTC: LCTC), a global leader in the development and manufacturing of breath alcohol and drug testing devices, has announced financial results for the third quarter and for the nine months ended September 30, 2020.
Third Quarter Financial Highlights
Lifeloc posted quarterly net revenue of $1.555 million resulting in a quarterly net loss of $213 thousand, or $(0.09) per diluted share. These results compare to net revenue of $2.258 million and net income of $151 thousand, or $0.06 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2019. Revenue for the current quarter declined 31% versus the third quarter last year. For the first nine months of 2020, net revenue was $4.893 million with a net loss of $728 thousand, or $(0.30) per diluted share, compared to net revenue of $6.664 million and net income of $401 thousand, or $0.16 per diluted share, for the same nine months of 2019.
The global Covid-19 pandemic continues to suppress purchasing activities of many of our customers. Travel bans, governmental orders, and social distancing guidelines continue to force severe contractions in demand in both domestic and international markets. As an essential part of transportation and public safety, Lifeloc has continued operations, while taking important steps to mitigate the financial impact of the pandemic. Lifeloc has received a Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan and has complied with all currently published SBA guidance on loan forgiveness and is hopeful that the PPP loan obtained in May of $465 thousand will be forgiven. Following use of the PPP loan funds, structural costs savings were achieved through measures including staff reduction.
Current market conditions do not change our vision that Lifeloc is becoming the world's leading provider of real-time alcohol and drug abuse detection and monitoring equipment. In fact, current conditions highlight the urgency of achieving this vision. To achieve this, we will continue to grow our research and development investment required to move our developments into the market. Growing research and development spending could result in continued short term losses, even when sales return to pre-pandemic levels.
Our new breath alcohol testers, the LX9 and LT7, have been released and are on the U.S. Department of Transportation Conforming Products List, and are starting to find adoption both domestically and internationally. With highly flexible configuration, multiple language capability and a wide temperature use range, these breathalyzers are expected to facilitate future sales growth. Additionally, our Easycal® G2 has broadened our automated calibration capability and is compatible with our existing installed base of professional breathalyzers as well as the new LX9 and LT7. The G2 model also includes RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) reading of calibration standard data, which further automates the calibration process.
Additionally, several manufacturing runs of the R.A.D.A.R.® (Real-time Alcohol Detection and Reporting) model 200 have been produced. Evaluation is beginning with key customers. Recently added, the automated enrollment assistant application is providing real-time enrollment coaching, streamlining this process for customer productivity. Additionally, this new model has updated communication, improved GPS accuracy and mechanical reliability. These devices have alcohol monitoring capability and onboard biometrics that automatically verify the identity of the test subject and are intended as a tool for supervising offenders. This alternative to incarceration represents a critical step in moving our business closer to a recurring monitoring revenue model and is expected to contribute to an increase in revenue and earnings this year and in the future.
Our SpinDx-based marijuana breathalyzer remains a key product of interest in attempts to address the broadening legalization of marijuana. Legalization and decriminalization of marijuana only increases the need for a rapid, quantitative roadside test to identify drivers under the influence of marijuana. The ability of our technology to detect delta-9-THC down to a concentration of 5 nanograms per milliliter and to collect a testable sample from a vapor stream has been demonstrated in our laboratories, and we continue the development work needed to convert this technology into a simple-to-operate device that is suitable for roadside testing. Detection of THC is accomplished through the SpinDx technology, licensed exclusively by Lifeloc Technologies for drugs of abuse from Sandia National Laboratory. We are targeting the end of 2021 for the first product release from this platform.
"We are very excited to have some R.A.D.A.R. 200 units in customer's hands for evaluation," said CEO Dr. Wayne Willkomm. "This is a critical step to enable a recurring revenue stream through a monitoring business."
About Lifeloc Technologies
Lifeloc Technologies, Inc. (OTC: LCTC) is a trusted U.S. manufacturer of evidential breath alcohol testers and related training and supplies for Workplace, Law Enforcement, Corrections and International customers. Lifeloc stock trades over-the-counter under the symbol LCTC. We are a fully reporting Company with our SEC filings available on our web site, www.lifeloc.com/investor.
Forward Looking Statements
This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve substantial risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements expressed or implied in this press release, including statements about our strategies, expectations about new and existing products, market demand, acceptance of new and existing products, technologies and opportunities, market size and growth, and return on investments in products and market, are based on information available to us on the date of this document, and we assume no obligation to update such forward-looking statements. Investors are strongly encouraged to review the section titled "Risk Factors" in our SEC filings.
Easycal® and R.A.D.A.R.® are registered trademarks of Lifeloc Technologies, Inc.
SpinDx™ is a trademark of Sandia Corporation.
|
LIFELOC TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
|
Condensed Balance Sheets
|
ASSETS
|
September 30,
2020
|
December 31,
|
CURRENT ASSETS:
|
(Unaudited)
|
2019
|
Cash
|
$
|
2,264,887
|
$
|
3,185,996
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
517,618
|
641,239
|
Inventories, net
|
2,518,996
|
1,986,299
|
Income taxes receivable
|
223,404
|
6,750
|
Prepaid expenses and other
|
67,916
|
18,857
|
Total current assets
|
5,592,821
|
5,839,141
|
PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, at cost:
|
Land
|
317,932
|
317,932
|
Building
|
1,928,795
|
1,928,795
|
Real-time Alcohol Detection And Recognition equipment and software
|
569,448
|
569,448
|
Production equipment, software and space modifications
|
976,621
|
976,621
|
Training courses
|
432,375
|
432,375
|
Office equipment, software and space modifications
|
218,074
|
208,986
|
Sales and marketing equipment and space modifications
|
232,600
|
232,600
|
Research and development equipment, software and space modifications
|
172,429
|
172,429
|
Less accumulated depreciation
|
-2,220,032
|
-1,959,541
|
Total property and equipment, net
|
2,628,242
|
2,879,645
|
OTHER ASSETS:
|
Patents, net
|
154,415
|
145,323
|
Deposits and other
|
163,480
|
74,027
|
Deferred taxes
|
97,846
|
86,658
|
Total other assets
|
415,741
|
306,008
|
Total assets
|
$
|
8,636,804
|
$
|
9,024,794
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
|
Accounts payable
|
$
|
257,743
|
$
|
261,798
|
Term loan payable, current portion
|
46,128
|
44,879
|
Paycheck Protection loan payable
|
465,097
|
0
|
Customer deposits
|
182,810
|
214,031
|
Accrued expenses
|
212,359
|
290,458
|
Deferred revenue, current portion
|
37,494
|
45,874
|
Reserve for warranty expense
|
46,500
|
45,000
|
Total current liabilities
|
1,248,131
|
902,040
|
TERM LOAN PAYABLE, net of current portion and
|
debt issuance costs
|
1,289,659
|
1,324,467
|
DEFERRED REVENUE, net of current portion
|
1,723
|
6,066
|
Total liabilities
|
2,539,513
|
2,232,573
|
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES
|
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:
|
Common stock, no par value; 50,000,000 shares
|
authorized, 2,454,116 shares outstanding
|
4,636,038
|
4,603,304
|
Retained earnings
|
1,461,253
|
2,188,917
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
6,097,291
|
6,792,221
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
$
|
8,636,804
|
$
|
9,024,794
|
LIFELOC TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
|
Condensed Statements of Income (Unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended September 30,
|
REVENUES:
|
2020
|
2019
|
Product sales
|
$
|
1,502,034
|
$
|
2,083,044
|
Royalties
|
31,395
|
153,922
|
Rental income
|
21,639
|
21,189
|
Total
|
1,555,068
|
2,258,155
|
COST OF SALES
|
957,964
|
1,193,088
|
GROSS PROFIT
|
597,104
|
1,065,067
|
OPERATING EXPENSES:
|
Research and development
|
335,075
|
253,716
|
Sales and marketing
|
235,733
|
329,824
|
General and administrative
|
297,128
|
287,814
|
Total
|
867,936
|
871,354
|
OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)
|
-270,832
|
193,713
|
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE):
|
Interest income
|
2,598
|
10,454
|
Interest expense
|
-14,051
|
-14,513
|
Total
|
-11,453
|
-4,059
|
NET INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE (PROVISION FOR) BENEFIT FROM TAXES
|
-282,285
|
189,654
|
BENEFIT FROM (PROVISION FOR) FEDERAL AND STATE INCOME TAXES
|
69,519
|
-38,129
|
NET INCOME (LOSS)
|
$
|
-212,766
|
$
|
151,525
|
NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE, BASIC
|
$
|
(0.09)
|
$
|
0.06
|
NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE, DILUTED
|
$
|
(0.09)
|
$
|
0.06
|
WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES, BASIC
|
2,454,116
|
2,454,116
|
WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES, DILUTED
|
2,454,116
|
2,456,105
|
Lifeloc Technologies, Inc.
|
Condensed Statements of Stockholders' Equity (Unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended September 30,
|
Nine Months Ended September 30,
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
Total shareholders' equity, beginning balances
|
$
|
6,309,746
|
$
|
6,413,642
|
$
|
6,792,221
|
$
|
6,160,737
|
Common stock (no shares issued during periods):
|
Beginning balances
|
4,635,727
|
4,600,867
|
4,603,304
|
4,597,646
|
Stock based compensation expense related to stock options
|
311
|
2,437
|
32,734
|
5,658
|
Ending balances
|
4,636,038
|
4,603,304
|
4,636,038
|
4,603,304
|
Retained earnings:
|
Beginning balances
|
1,674,019
|
1,812,775
|
2,188,917
|
1,563,091
|
Net income (loss)
|
-212,766
|
151,525
|
-727,664
|
401,209
|
Ending balances
|
1,461,253
|
1,964,300
|
1,461,253
|
1,964,300
|
Total shareholders' equity, ending balances
|
$
|
6,097,291
|
$
|
6,567,604
|
$
|
6,097,291
|
$
|
6,567,604
|
LIFELOC TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
|
Condensed Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)
|
Nine Months Ended September 30,
|
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
|
2020
|
2019
|
Net income (loss)
|
$
|
-727,664
|
$
|
401,209
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash
|
provided by (used in) operating activities-
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
270,984
|
316,150
|
Provision for doubtful accounts, net change
|
3,899
|
-
|
Provision for inventory obsolescence, net change
|
48,943
|
7,500
|
Deferred taxes, net change
|
-11,188
|
-10,192
|
Reserve for warranty expense, net change
|
1,500
|
1,000
|
Stock based compensation expense related to
|
stock options
|
32,734
|
5,658
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities-
|
Accounts receivable
|
119,722
|
-79,544
|
Inventories
|
-581,640
|
-768,790
|
Income taxes receivable
|
-216,654
|
90,629
|
Prepaid expenses and other
|
-49,059
|
-62,178
|
Deposits and other
|
-89,453
|
62,884
|
Accounts payable
|
-4,055
|
45,355
|
Customer deposits
|
-31,221
|
145,341
|
Accrued federal and state income tax
|
-
|
105,346
|
Accrued expenses
|
-78,099
|
49,430
|
Deferred revenue
|
-12,723
|
23,706
|
Net cash provided from (used in)
|
operating activities
|
-1,323,974
|
333,504
|
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
|
Purchases of property and equipment
|
-9,088
|
-166,488
|
Patent filing expense
|
-18,772
|
-
|
Net cash (used in) investing activities
|
-27,860
|
-166,488
|
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
|
Principal payments made on term loan
|
-34,372
|
-33,167
|
Proceeds from Paycheck Protection loan
|
465,097
|
-
|
Net cash provided by (used in)
|
financing activities
|
430,725
|
-33,167
|
NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH
|
-921,109
|
133,849
|
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF PERIOD
|
3,185,996
|
2,788,327
|
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF PERIOD
|
$
|
2,264,887
|
$
|
2,922,176
|
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION:
|
Cash paid for interest
|
$
|
41,384
|
$
|
42,590
|
Cash paid for income tax
|
$
|
20,063
|
$
|
-
SOURCE Lifeloc Technologies