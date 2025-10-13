LifeLock Launches 'Control Room' Series to Combat America's Identity Theft Crisis

"Nearly half of Americans believe they are safe from identity theft, but the reality is that it's the crime they're most likely to experience," said Ian Bednowitz, General Manager of LifeLock. "With Control Room, we're bringing together leading voices from cybersecurity, the military, and academia to shed light on the evolving threats driving America's identity crisis and to help people understand what's at stake in our digital lives."

Hosted by Shawnee Delaney, a former U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency case officer, and Tyler Grey, a former Army Ranger and Delta Operator, Control Room pulls back the curtain on the dark underworld of modern scams. The series exposes how global crime networks are eroding trust in America by flooding inboxes, phones, and social feeds with deception and using AI to mimic the voices of officials, banks, and even loved ones. Through gripping personal stories and expert insight, Control Room reveals how hackers think and examines the deep psychological toll of fraud and identity theft.

Featured guests include Ted Harrington, bestselling author of Hackable and thought leader on ethical hacking—using hacker techniques for good by identifying vulnerabilities to help keep people and data safe; James E. Lee, president of the Identity Theft Resource Center, a nonprofit organization that has helped hundreds of thousands of victims of identity theft; Caitlin Sarian, cybersecurity influencer (Cybersecurity Girl); Josephine Wolff, cybersecurity professor at Tufts University; and Renée DiResta, disinformation expert and research professor at Georgetown University, along with other leading voices shaping the fight against fraud and identity theft.

Control Room premieres October 22 at 5 p.m. Eastern time, with new episodes released every Wednesday on LifeLock's official YouTube channel. Subscribe at YouTube.com/LifeLock and follow @LifeLock on social media for updates. Visit the LifeLock.com blog for more information on protecting your identity.

