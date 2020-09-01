Lifelong Educator Starts Next Journey Back to her Roots

FLORENCE, S.C., Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As one of eleven siblings, Bonneva Ezekiel was the self-described "built-in" babysitter in the family. This experience helped her to realize her passion for working with children at a very young age. After earning her bachelor's and master's degrees within education, Bonneva embarked on a 30-year career as an educator, working in both public and private sectors.

A desire to move back to her hometown in South Carolina led Bonneva to look for new business opportunities within education. A close friend suggested she open a Kumon Math and Reading Center because she was commuting a great distance for her child to attend. Bonneva's adult-aged son saw great success with the Kumon Math and Reading Program years ago, so the prospect of opening a center had her excited to see the program come full circle in her life. As the new owner and Instructor of Kumon of Florence, she is eager to start instilling a love for learning in her own hometown.

"As a former Kumon Parent, I can attest that the program helped my son to excel far beyond my expectations," said Bonneva Ezekiel, owner and Instructor of Kumon of Florence. "My favorite thing about Kumon is not only that is helps students build self-confidence, but that it also allows them the freedom to learn and discover at their own pace."

Bonneva's love for educating and entrepreneurial spirit made her a great candidate to open a Kumon Center. Upon reaching out for more information on becoming a Kumon Franchisee in her hometown, she was met with an extensive network of support. Becoming a Kumon Franchisee is an attractive business opportunity for many aspiring entrepreneurs, as up to $36,000 in startup cost assistance is available to further assist new Instructors.

Kumon is a supplemental education program that aims to unlock students' full potential by increasing academic independence, confidence, and study skills. Through daily worksheet study, students that are enrolled in Kumon often end up mastering material far beyond grade level. The Math and Reading programs are available both virtually and in-person at many centers across the country. Learn more about the Kumon Method today.

"I aim to develop self-confident, independent students while helping them unmask their hidden potential and talents," said Ezekiel. "I also hope to empower my students to become aware of community needs and inspire them to take personal action to make positive change."

About Kumon Math & Reading Centers:

Kumon is an after-school math and reading enrichment program that unlocks the potential of children, so they can achieve more on their own. As a comprehensive program, Kumon serves children in preschool through high school. The learning method uses an individualized approach that helps children develop a solid command of math and reading skills. Through daily practice and mastery of materials, students increase confidence, improve concentration, and develop better study skills.

About the Kumon Franchise Business

Kumon is an ideal small business for professionals. Kumon Franchisees must have a four-year college degree, be proficient in math and reading, have investment capital of $70,000 and a net worth of at least $150,000. Founded in 1958, Kumon has over four million students enrolled at nearly 25,000 learning centers in more than 55 countries and regions.

