Lifelong Learner Holdings announces the sale of PSI Services

News provided by

Lifelong Learner Holdings

29 Jan, 2024, 09:00 ET

LLH tightens strategic focus on Talogy, the expert talent management solutions provider. 

GLENDALE, Calif., Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lifelong Learner Holdings LLC (LLH) today announced the sale of PSI Services LLC (PSI), a leading provider of assessment solutions for the licensing and certification markets, to Educational Testing Services (ETS), the world's largest private educational testing and measurement organization.  

This partnership between ETS and PSI brings together the long-standing expertise of two market leaders in test development and delivery across education, certification, and licensure.  

The organizations' complementary services will benefit governments and institutions, as well as professional credentialing bodies, by providing them with a wider range of resources for their educational and career workforce testing program needs.  

LLH will now focus solely on Talogy LLC (Talogy), a market leader in the talent management space whose core purpose is helping organizations achieve their potential. Talogy leverages its expertise to provide solutions that solve for today's complex talent challenges, including hiring, development, organizational culture, emotional intelligence, workplace safety, and vertical solutions, through ready-to-use and also custom assessments. 

Stephen Tapp, LLH and Talogy CEO, said: "This marks an exciting milestone for PSI and the amazing team that have made it a huge success. ETS and PSI have long been on parallel paths and PSI will thrive under its new ownership given both organizations are committed to powering progress in the skills assessment market using the most advanced measurement science and technology. I am also thrilled about what this means for Talogy. This singular focus enables LLH to support Talogy's exciting growth opportunity and make it the global vendor of choice for organizations seeking impactful talent solutions." 

Read the PSI press release.

About LLH and Talogy
Lifelong Learner Holdings LLC (LLH) owns Talogy, a leading global provider of talent management solutions, expertise, and consulting. Its solutions are leveraged by some of the world's top brands to screen, select, develop, and engage talent around the globe. With more than 30 million assessments delivered in more than 50 languages, Talogy addresses its clients' unique needs while also solving for today's most complex talent challenges. 

Macquarie Capital acted as financial advisor and Kirkland & Ellis LLP as legal advisor to LLH, PSI and Waud Capital.  Jones Day acted as legal advisor to ETS. 

SOURCE Lifelong Learner Holdings

