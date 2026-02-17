Lifelong Learning Boosts Happiness, Strengthens Social Connection Among Older Adults, Fromm Institute Survey

These findings align with the U.S. Surgeon General's 2023 Advisory on Social Connection, which warns that loneliness is "far more than just a bad feeling" and increases the risk of dementia, depression, stroke, and premature death. Chronic loneliness has a health impact comparable to smoking 15 cigarettes per day.

Survey Highlights

The Fromm Institute survey revealed:

73% experienced better mental health

experienced better mental health 63% felt significantly less isolated

felt significantly less isolated 52% built new social networks

built new social networks 72% gained a greater sense of purpose

gained a greater sense of purpose 82% improved life satisfaction

"These results reinforce what our community experiences every day," said Derek Leighnor, Director of the Fromm Institute. "Our students prove that lifelong learning supports healthy aging by keeping curious minds active, strengthening social ties, and giving purpose to every stage of life."

Students Describe Transformative Benefits

"Attending classes forced me to get out of the house, broaden my focus, use my mind, and discuss fascinating topics taught by specialists," said Lila Bardellini of San Francisco.

Another recently retired student, James Mullane, shared:

"When you leave the workplace, you lose stimulating contacts that make life interesting. Now all I have to do is walk into a class and there are dozens of people who share my interests. I suddenly have a new social network."

Faculty witness the impact firsthand.

"My students bring a lifetime of experiences to class," said Douglas Kenning, who teaches History, Philosophy, and Mythology. "Their perspectives spark deep conversations and meaningful learning."

A 50-Year Legacy of Expanding Minds and Building Community

The Fromm Institute is celebrating its 50th anniversary, marking five decades as a vital intergenerational presence at the University of San Francisco. The Institute welcomes adults age 50+ into a thriving academic community where learning is driven by curiosity — not tests, grades, or deadlines.

Students enjoy donor-subsidized tuition and full university privileges, including:

Access to the USF library system

Campus dining and student union

60+ in-person and online courses annually

Instruction from 70+ rotating faculty from leading institutions

Today, the Institute serves more than 1,000 students per session, making it one of the largest lifelong learning programs in the nation.

Addressing a National Health Crisis

Research shows chronic loneliness contributes to:

50% increased risk of dementia

20% faster cognitive decline

26–29% increased risk of premature death

$6.7 billion in excess Medicare spending annually

By fostering lifelong learning, community, and intellectual engagement, the Fromm Institute provides a meaningful and measurable solution.

Founded in 1976, the Fromm Institute for Lifelong Learning at the University of San Francisco provides accessible, university-level education for adults age 50 and older. Its welcoming community fosters intellectual engagement, social connection, and renewed purpose through multidisciplinary courses designed for curiosity-driven learning.

