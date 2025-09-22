Lifelong Learning Passport (LLP) Debuts at UNGA 80, Charting a New Era for Education Globally
NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- United Nations — On the historic occasion of the 80th anniversary of the United Nations General Assembly, and just ﬁve years before the deadline of the Sustainable Development Goals, Learning Economy Foundation (LEF) announced the launch of the Lifelong Learning Passport (LLP) — a universal, portable record connecting skills and achievements to opportunity for every individual, everywhere.
LEF is joined by a coalition of over 50 global partners, including leading foundations, governments, researchers, and technology innovators united behind the initiative as a global public good aligned with solving SDG 4: Quality Education. A list of participating partners can be found in the addendum following this advisory.
The AI-enabled Lifelong Learning Passport allows individuals to securely own and carry their personal record of skills, credentials, and experiences throughout their lives—across borders, education providers, and workplaces. It combines LearnCard, an open-source digital wallet for identity and credentials, with AI insights and the Skyway App Store, a new global marketplace of AI tutors, learning apps, and opportunity platforms built around personalized, veriﬁable learner data.
"Education is the cornerstone of opportunity, yet billions of learners remain disconnected from systems that recognize their growth," said Chris Purifoy, CEO and Co-founder of Learning Economy Foundation. "The Lifelong Learning Passport is a shared commitment to change that through an open, interoperable, and secure record that turns learning into opportunity for all."
The initiative aligns with the broader Skyway partner ecosystem, ensuring learners can apply verified skills directly to education, jobs, and lifelong opportunities.
"AI tutors and intelligent insights connect learners' interests, skills, and achievements to personalized goals and pathways," added John Goodwin, former CEO of LEGO Foundation. "This means smarter, more inclusive support for every learner."
"This launch is about building the connective tissue of a more inclusive global economy," said Carissa Carter, Academic Director at the Stanford d.school. "It represents a turning point for learners everywhere, moving from fragmented systems toward shared infrastructure and opportunity for all."
Backed by a global ecosystem, the Lifelong Learning Passport marks a turning point in the digital transformation of education. The coalition aims to reach and empower one billion learners by 2030, offering the passport as a global public good to connect education with work, dignity, and lifelong growth and wellbeing.
