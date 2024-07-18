LifeLoop acquires Linked Senior, advancing innovation for the senior living resident experience of tomorrow

DENVER, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeLoop, the leading resident and staff experience solution for senior living, today announced its acquisition of Linked Senior, an evidence-based resident engagement platform supporting person-centered care. This acquisition brings together senior living's top resident experience solutions, further cementing LifeLoop as the industry's most comprehensive software platform for operators, staff, residents, and their families.

LifeLoop acquires Linked Senior, merging senior living’s top resident experience solutions into LifeLoop’s comprehensive platform for operators, staff, residents, and their families.

With an aligned mission focused on improving the lives of seniors and those who support them, and an impressive combined 42-year tenure of delivering cutting-edge technologies to senior living operators, LifeLoop and Linked Senior customers can expect an unparalleled experience going forward.

This merger comes at a crucial time as the industry actively prepares to support the influx of 76 million seniors who are aging into and exploring senior living care and lifestyle options. This need is compounded further by ongoing caregiver and staffing shortages that impact operators' ability to provide exceptional services and experiences. Innovation that enables senior living operators to efficiently and effectively deliver high resident engagement and satisfaction, while delighting and retaining staff, is paramount.

"Mission alignment was essential for us in this decision, and we couldn't be prouder to join forces with LifeLoop," said Linked Senior Founder & CEO, Charles de Vilmorin. "Innovation-led solutions are the only way to achieve—and scale—how this industry supports the care and enriched lifestyles that older adults both need and deserve. Together, with LifeLoop, we can further partner with senior living operators in delivering meaning and purpose to their residents and staff every day."

LifeLoop's existing platform, boasting the largest library of clinically backed resident engagement content and data-driven insights, will be augmented with Linked Senior's evidence-based engagement solution. The combined offering will empower operators with advanced capabilities that are proven to personalize the resident experience, increase family engagement, remove administrative burden for staff, and deliver a profound ROI.

Once the platforms are integrated, Linked Senior customers will have the ability to benefit from LifeLoop's extensive operations features that streamline critical workflows for staff and provide data-driven capabilities to optimize and analyze community performance. Essential operations features include calendar management and design, resident and family communication apps, digital displays, work and transportation requests, and more.

"Having had such great experiences with Linked Senior, we're thrilled about the merger with LifeLoop," said Merrill Gardens Corporate Director of Memory Care, Jamie Johnson. "At Merrill Gardens, we're committed to investing in technology that provides a tangible impact on improving resident life. LifeLoop brings a whole new level of resident experience expertise coupled with advanced solutions for our staff that align perfectly with our evolving data-driven innovation strategy."

Just over two years ago LifeLoop merged with iN2L and rebranded as LifeLoop, successfully uniting industry-best resident experience and operations platforms into a single solution. As a result of the Linked Senior merger, LifeLoop will welcome 50,000 new residents and 600 communities to its customer base across the U.S. and Canada. In addition, LifeLoop offerings and services will be amplified with the deep senior living expertise and experience of the entire Linked Senior team. With the acquisition, de Vilmorin and Linked Senior co-Founder & COO, Jeff Moore, will move into the positions of General Manager and Vice President, Linked Senior, to focus on the promise of a 'white-glove' transition experience for customers and employees, and the joint vision for the combined companies.

"We are thrilled to welcome Charles and his talented team of senior living experts to the LifeLoop family," said LifeLoop CEO, Rob Fisher. "Linked Senior has not only delivered high-impact engagement solutions to the market, but also renowned support to their customers and the industry. We join them in our dedication to ensuring customer satisfaction and meaningful outcomes as our highest priorities."

LifeLoop is celebrating its official 25th anniversary of serving older adults and senior living operators this year. This strategic acquisition enables the acceleration of its vision to impact the lives of one in three older adults in senior living by 2027.

About LifeLoop

LifeLoop was founded with a singular goal: to help senior living communities flourish. Our passion for harnessing technology to improve people's lives has made us the leading senior living software provider for the largest and most diverse population of senior living communities today. Our comprehensive platform provides solutions that help residents thrive by delivering a more holistic approach to enriching the resident experience, not just through engaging content, but also through empowering the staff who support them and facilitating connections with their families—making senior care exceptional for everyone. To learn how LifeLoop helps communities flourish, please visit LifeLoop.com.

About Linked Senior

Linked Senior is an evidence-based resident engagement platform for senior living. The platform optimizes the person-centered experience for residents by empowering staff with digital tools to assess, plan, implement and evaluate engagement for the entire resident population.

CONTACT: Natalie Jones, [email protected]

SOURCE LifeLoop