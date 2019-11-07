LifeMark Partners and BRAMCO Financial Resources Unite to Form LIBRA Insurance Partners

BALTIMORE, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeMark Partners and BRAMCO Financial Resources have joined forces to create LIBRA Insurance Partners (LIBRA), a life insurance marketing organization with more than 60 affiliated partner agencies. The new firm is dedicated to serving independent insurance producers, brokers and financial institutions with life, annuity and linked benefit insurance distribution, with projected cumulative production of $1.7 billion in 2019.

"This is an exciting time for our industry," said William (Bill) Shelow, CLU®, ChFC®, CPCU®, LLIF, president and CEO of LIBRA and formerly the president and CEO of LifeMark Partners. "The scale and influence that this partnership represents and the benefits of combining resources and intellectual capital is beyond anything this industry has seen before. LIBRA will redefine the future of life insurance distribution."

LIBRA agency partners will gain established relationships with an expanded line up of affiliated carriers and reinsurers; dedicated underwriting teams; case design resources and direct access to high-level contacts to facilitate the processing of complex cases; a dedicated advanced marketing attorney and a dedicated medical director; streamlined new business processing, and invitations to exclusive training resources and events, and more. LIBRA's experienced staff also offers hands-on, objective and knowledgeable insights on case design and underwriting.

"We have shared a mutual respect and passion for life insurance education and distribution with LifeMark Partners," said Michael Hefferon, CFO and Chief Carrier Strategy Officer of LIBRA and formerly CEO of BRAMCO. "By joining forces and working together, the potential for our teams and partner agencies is endless. We look forward to bringing in a new era in life insurance distribution."

The company's headquarters will remain at the LifeMark offices in Linthicum Heights, Md.

About LIBRA Insurance Partners

LIBRA Insurance Partners is an insurance marketing organization dedicated to serving independent insurance producers, brokers and financial institutions. Formerly known as LifeMark Partners and BRAMCO Financial Resources, the united firm exists to leverage strategic relationships, expertise and innovation to expand life insurance distribution for the benefit of all stakeholders. LIBRA Insurance Partners is dedicated to the ongoing development and enhancement of resources to differentiate partner agencies from the competition. Its firms benefit from robust proprietary service offerings, unparalleled partnership, product expertise and access to industry-leading resources. To learn more about becoming a LIBRA partner firm, visit www.LIBRAInsurancePartners.com or call (410) 837-3022.

MEDIA CONTACT

AdvisorPR

Alana Kohl or Jill Schofield

702-685-7450

PR@AdvisorPR.com

SOURCE LIBRA Insurance Partners

