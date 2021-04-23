LIFEMD, INC. CLASS ACTION ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York against LifeMD, Inc.

NEW YORK, April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of investors that purchased LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFMD) securities between January 19, 2021 and April 13, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period").

On April 14, 2021, Culper Research issued a report alleging that "LifeMD appears to use unlicensed doctors to dispense OTC medications, has implemented an auto shipping/auto billing scheme, failed to honor guarantees, and put in place abusive telemarketing practices." The report also alleged that several of the Company's executives were involved in "wide ranging fraud" at Redwood Scientific, which was charged by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission for "unlawful auto shipping, abusive telemarketing, and false claims." Specifically, according to Culper Research, "many customers are effectively duped into purchasing subscriptions rather than one-time purchases" and LifeMD "makes cancellations difficult if not impossible."

On this news, the Company's share price fell $2.84, or 24%, to close at $9.00 per share on April 14, 2021.

