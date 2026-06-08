Lifemed and EXL to Transform Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management into Revenue Cycle Automation

MIAMI, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Paying healthcare providers is far from straightforward. Frequent policy changes, complex contracts, and diverse payment methods make reimbursement a moving target. Traditional rules-based systems can't keep pace with today's data volume or easily adapt to evolving requirements, leaving many organizations stuck with manual fixes, delays, rising administrative costs, and shrinking margins as denials continue to increase across the industry.

To address these challenges, EXL is collaborating with Lifemed to disrupt and advance modern revenue cycle management (RCM) through AI-powered automation. Instead of relying on generic industry datasets, their AI capabilities use deep learning to analyze a provider's unique historical data. This adaptive solution processes medical, contractual, and financial data in real time, transforming RCM from a reactive process into a proactive one by identifying errors, automating compliance checks, optimizing billing codes, and autonomously managing denials and appeals with minimal human intervention prior to submitting the claim to the payer. As a result, healthcare provider organizations can accelerate reimbursements, increase revenue, and free up staff to focus on complex, high-risk cases.

"At EXL, we're thrilled to collaborate with Lifemed to deliver a truly differentiated solution that redefines how providers handle their revenue cycle," said Trevor Jares, vice president of Integrated Revenue Management Solutions at EXL. "By integrating intelligence, automation, and real-time insights, we're driving a more efficient, next-generation approach to claims management – from submission through adjudication – we will be able to arm providers with a technology that will deliver a significant positive impact on their margins."

"Our collaboration with EXL represents a major leap in revenue cycle innovation," said Darian Rodriguez, executive vice president of Revenue Cycle Automation at Lifemed. "Together, we can accelerate the adoption of smarter, more efficient RCM workflows that shift operations from reactive error correction to proactive prevention aided by our Deepclaim neural network AI real-time pre-adjudication capabilities, helping providers recover more revenue, operate at maximum efficiency, and focus on delivering better care outcomes."

This solution boosts financial performance, decreases denials, and optimizes the revenue cycle, delivering 10–25% higher net revenue, cutting accounts receivables (AR) days by 30% or more and reducing related staffing workload by over 80%.

Contact us to discover how you can empower your data to achieve faster, more accurate payments with a risk-free assessment and 90-day pilot – now available and conducted live in your environment at no cost.

About Lifemed

Lifemed is a healthcare technology company redefining revenue cycle management through AI-powered automation. Its flagship platform, Deepclaim, leverages a proprietary deep learning neural network to analyze a provider's unique historical data in real time — automating compliance checks, optimizing billing codes, and autonomously managing denials and appeals before claims ever reach the payer. Unlike traditional rules-based systems, Deepclaim adapts continuously to evolving payer policies and contract complexity, transforming revenue cycle operations from reactive error correction to proactive prevention. Lifemed's solutions have delivered measurable outcomes for health systems nationwide, including significant improvements in net patient service revenue, reductions in AR days, and decreased administrative overhead. Learn more at lifemed.ai.

About EXL

EXL (NASDAQ: EXLS) is a global data and AI company that offers services and solutions to reinvent client business models, drive better outcomes and unlock growth with speed. EXL harnesses the power of data, AI, and deep industry knowledge to transform businesses, including the world's leading corporations in industries including insurance, healthcare, banking and capital markets, retail, communications and media, and energy and infrastructure, among others. EXL was founded in 1999 with the core values of innovation, collaboration, excellence, integrity and respect. We are headquartered in New York and have approximately 67,000 employees spanning six continents. For more information, visit www.exlservice.com.

SOURCE Life Med, Inc.