LifeNet Health OPO sets new record in 2023

LifeNet Health

Jan. 11, 2024

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeNet Health continues to save more lives than ever through organ donation, with 259 people donating 686 organs for transplant last year.

Both numbers represent all-time highs for the LifeNet Health Organ Procurement Organization, which saved 591 lives, working in partnership with hospitals and transplant centers across the region.

This success reflects a relentless focus on expanding donation through staffing enhancements, community outreach, and infrastructure improvements. More than 100,000 men, women and children are waiting for a lifesaving organ transplant in the United States – including more than 2,900 in Virginia. The need for organs far outweighs the supply of donated gifts. Growing support for donation is crucial to help close this gap.

"Our goal is to give healing every advantage in all we do, and for organ transplantation that means committing resources to expand and improve our OPO," said LifeNet Health President and CEO Rony Thomas. "We strive to bring hope to each patient who is waiting, and to support the donor families who put their trust in us."

Since 2016, the number of organ donors has increased by 98% across the LifeNet Health service area, which covers most of Virginia as well as three counties in West Virginia and one county in North Carolina. The number of transplanted organs increased by 61% over the same period.

The complexities of donation call for close collaboration between LifeNet Health and more than 70 hospitals and transplant centers. These partnering facilities are instrumental in recognizing when potential donors may meet criteria.

"There are so many important factors when it comes to donation," said Todd Hubler, LifeNet Health Vice President and Organ Procurement Organization Executive Director. "Our healthcare partners are instrumental in making it happen, and we are committed to continuously improving our processes to better support them."

In 2023, LifeNet Health moved into expanded OPO offices in Richmond. The organization also continued to enhance its staffing models to better support hospital partners and donor families.

Currently, the OPO is working on launching a new "Hope Can Be Our Thing" campaign to boost support for donation in multiethnic communities across Virginia. These efforts will build on the One Hero program, which was launched in 2021, resulting in a 19% increase in Virginia donor registration within targeted zip codes in the Richmond area.

LifeNet Health encourages everyone to sign up at the DMV or by going to RegisterMe.org. You can also learn more at LifeNetHealth.org/register.

About LifeNet Health
As a global leader in regenerative medicine, LifeNet Health continues to push the boundaries to give healing every advantage. The organization offers groundbreaking transplantation and cellular solutions that support healthcare providers and power the work of scientific researchers. This forward-focused approach has improved life for millions of patients, all while honoring donor heroes and their families. Learn more at www.lifenethealth.org.

