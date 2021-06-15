LifeOmic Achieves FedRAMP Ready Status for its Precision Health Platform for Government

INDIANAPOLIS, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeOmic , the creator of LIFE mobile apps, Precision Wellness and the Precision Health Cloud platform in use at major medical and cancer centers, today announced it has achieved Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) Ready status for its Precision Health Platform for Government (PHP-G). PHP-G is an all-in-one cloud and mobile platform designed to aggregate data for storage, analytics and the creation of predictive models.

Today's health care IT systems do not democratize data, hindering research and discovery. The LifeOmic PHP-G breaks down these silos while dramatically accelerating a variety of use cases in the precision health and wellness space including clinical trials and health research. By earning FedRAMP Ready status, LifeOmic can now offer its secure and infinitely scalable mobile-to-cloud solution to government agencies to integrate multi-omics and clinical data, conduct research, engage in telehealth coaching and accelerate discovery.

"There is a tremendous opportunity for precision health and wellness in the government sector," said Dr. Don Brown, CEO and founder of LifeOmic. "Our maturity, from both a technology and security perspective, enabled us to surpass the rigorous requirements needed to achieve FedRAMP Ready status. We are constantly looking to expand our network of partners and are thrilled to now offer both federal and non-federal customers the scientific support to solve today's challenges faster and more effectively than ever before."

The LifeOmic PHP-G was architected by the team that created one of the most complex cloud applications on Amazon Web Services (AWS). It was developed as a cloud-first model, using the most secure, scalable design paradigms including a zero-trust security model and serverless computing. The PHP-G enables LifeOmic customers to store, combine and analyze data with any set of tools. The platform is HIPAA compliant, HITRUST CSF Certified, GDPR compliant and CCPA compliant.

FedRAMP is a US government-wide program that provides a standardized approach to security assessment, authorization and continuous monitoring for cloud products and services. Being FedRAMP-compliant means a cloud computing system has established and documented a highly secure environment that has withstood comprehensive and rigorous review. Authorized cloud service providers are listed on the FedRAMP Marketplace .

PHP-G is one of a handful of biomedical companies with mobile, biomedical informatics and data management and machine learning solutions granted under the FedRAMP Ready program.

For more information on the PHP-G LifeOmic, visit https://lifeomic.com/solutions/government/.

About LifeOmic:

LifeOmic is the software company that leverages the cloud, machine learning and mobile devices to power precision health and wellness solutions for employers, providers, researchers, healthcare IT, pharma and individuals. The company's cloud-based software securely aggregates, stores and analyzes patient data to accelerate the development and delivery of precision health treatments, disease management and disease prevention. LifeOmic's enterprise product portfolio consists of the Precision Health Cloud and Precision Health Platform for Government, a cloud and mobile-based repository of all patient data such as clinical data, whole genome sequences, gene expression levels, lab results, and medical images. The company also has created Precision Wellness, the scientifically rigorous, employee-first, corporate wellness solution. The company's suite of consumer products includes the LIFE Extend and LIFE Fasting Tracker mobile apps; the LIFE Apps health resources website; Lifeology, health literacy and education platform; and SkillSpring for connecting health coaches and medical professionals experts with consumers.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Indianapolis, LifeOmic was created by serial entrepreneur Don Brown and boasts a team of highly experienced engineers, scientists and security specialists.

For more information, visit https://lifeomic.com .

