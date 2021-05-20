LifeOmic Enhances its Clinical Expertise with Appointment of New Chief Medical Officer

This new hire comes at a pivotal moment of growth for LifeOmic as it continues to operate at the forefront of science, both in terms of health and technology, by creating solutions that expedite excellent care to a growing population of people. Dr. Fraser brings over two decades of clinical experience to this role and will be responsible for ensuring LifeOmic continues to communicate clear, meaningful and accurate information grounded in science and evidence-based medicine.

"We're thrilled to have Dr. Fraser join the LifeOmic team," said Dr. Don Brown, CEO and founder of LifeOmic. "She brings an incredibly diverse background of clinical expertise—from large academic medical centers to smaller clinics serving low-income communities—that will be incorporated into our precision health and wellness products. Leveraging her real-world knowledge will be critical to developing meaningful solutions for physicians, nurses, clinical staff, health IT and patients on a large scale."

Having practiced internal medicine in academic, inpatient, traditional outpatient and direct primary care environments, Dr. Fraser brings an understanding of the complexities of modern clinical practice and how to translate clinical research into real-world decision-making and application for patients. In her current practice, Dr. Fraser delivers nimble, efficient, compassionate and thorough health care. She and LifeOmic will look to replicate a similar model of care across LifeOmic's various platforms.

"My aim is not only to ask, 'can we build it?' but also 'will clinicians use it and will it help them provide better care?' because that is the ultimate goal," said Dr. Fraser. "I am excited to join LifeOmic and to contribute to technologies that bring wellness knowledge and health care information to a global population."

Dr. Shelagh Fraser currently practices internal medicine at Priority Physicians, a direct primary care practice in Indianapolis. She also serves on two boards in Indiana including Aspire Indiana and Karuna Wellness Center.

