LifeOmic Launches Employee Wellness Product to Track Health Habits

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeOmic , the creator of LIFE mobile apps and the Precision Health Cloud platform in use at major medical and cancer centers, today announced its first employee wellness solution, LifeOmic Precision Wellness . The new product combines the company's successful consumer-facing app, LIFE Extend, with the company's Precision Health Cloud to provide a free, science-backed and easy-to-administer tool to help employers encourage healthy behaviors by employees. The platform is currently powering wellness for over 50 companies, including Bavard, Distance Learning Centers and Katz Sapper Miller.

As employers continue to invest in expensive workplace wellness programs, many organizations are not seeing a return on investment nor an improvement on health outcomes for employees. LifeOmic aims to address these concerns with the launch of LifeOmic Precision Wellness. The employee wellness product leverages precision medicine to create a free personalized platform to encourage healthy habits while improving retention, reducing health insurance claims and minimizing absenteeism.

"The majority of workplace wellness programs are expensive, difficult to use and ineffective," said Don Brown, CEO of LifeOmic. "We saw an opportunity to utilize LIFE Extend, a mobile app that has already proven to be successful by millions of users worldwide and optimize it for use by employers. The resulting product will drive employee engagement and provide tangible benefits to both employers and their employees."

"Ultimately we know what we have to do to feel and look better, and with LifeOmic Precision Wellness we have an accountability partner to help us get there" Jim Nester, Chief Human Resources Officer at Katz Sapper Miller, a LifeOmic Precision Wellness client.

"We love the idea of approaching employee wellness using research-based tools and see Precision Wellness as the perfect way to prioritize employee health and satisfaction in our company, " said Angie Brown, co-founder of Bavard. "Our employees feel confident following the program and are more encouraged to reach their health and wellness goals."

Employers can also create social "Circles" within the app for employees to join and engage with co-workers and friends, encouraging them to meet their goals. Employees also have access to the LIFE Apps Learning Library and Lifeology courses, giving them access to hundreds of scientifically-validated resources covering aging, metabolism, nutrition and much more. Additionally, employees can utilize LifeOmic's network of experts to engage in one-on-one coaching and support on topics such as nutrition, exercise, mindfulness, sleep and intermittent fasting.

LifeOmic Precision Wellness integrations with most wearable devices including Fitbit, Garmin, Apple Watch, connected scales and move. It also provides optional biomarker testing to provide actionable insights from a simple blood draw. The platform uses this information to make personalized recommendations based on each user's specific biology. All data is easy to manage and is stored in LifeOmic's secure, HIPAA Compliant, HITRUST CSF and SOC 2 Certified cloud platform.

LifeOmic Precision Wellness is free for a company's first 100 employees and a flat, affordable, monthly price for each additional employee. Learn more and signup for free at https://precisionwellness.io

About LifeOmic:

LifeOmic is the software company that leverages the cloud, machine learning and mobile devices to power precision health and wellness solutions for employers, providers, researchers, healthcare IT, pharma and individuals. The company's cloud-based software securely aggregates, stores and analyzes patient data to accelerate the development and delivery of precision health treatments, disease management and disease prevention. LifeOmic's enterprise product portfolio consists of the Precision Health Cloud, a cloud-based repository of all patient data such as a basic profile, whole genome sequences, gene expression levels, lab results, medical images and more as well as Precision Wellness, the scientifically rigorous, employee first corporate wellness solution. The company's suite of consumer products includes: the LIFE Extend and LIFE Fasting Tracker mobile apps; the LIFE Apps health resources website; Lifeology, a health literacy and education platform; and SkillSpring for connecting domain experts with consumers.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Indianapolis, LifeOmic was created by serial entrepreneur Don Brown and boasts a team of highly experienced engineers, scientists and security specialists.

For more information, visit https://lifeomic.com .

